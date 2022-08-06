LOS ANGELES — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ended a pregame ceremony honoring broadcaster Vin Scully by running the crowd through a chorus of Scully’s famous line, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball.”

Scully, who called Dodgers games for 67 years and retired in 2016, died on Tuesday at age 94.

Behind a beautiful blue sky, there was a moment of silence at Dodger Stadium on Friday for the lovable Scully, followed by a video narrated by Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner and accompanied by Israel “IZ” Kamakawiwo’ole’s memorable version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

