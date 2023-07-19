COMBLOUX, France — Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.

A sensational time trial from Vingegaard on Tuesday saw the overall leader extend his advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogacar to nearly two minutes with just five stages remaining — including Sunday’s largely ceremonial, final procession to Paris.

“No, there’s still a lot of hard stages to come so we have to keep fighting the next days,” Vingegaard said when asked if the race had already been decided. “And yeah, we’re looking forward to it.

