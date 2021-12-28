It’s a wedding of teams that had been left at the altar.
The Washington State Cougars learned Monday evening they’re playing in the Sun Bowl after all, having secured a new opponent in Central Michigan.
The Cougars and the Chippewas had both faced the possibility of their bowl dates getting canceled because of coronavirus outbreaks in the opposing camps. Now they’ll play each other in the Sun Bowl, which is still scheduled for 9 a.m. Pacific on Friday at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. It will still be televised by CBS.
Central Michigan will drive to El Paso from Tucson, Ariz., where it had been slated to play Boise State on Friday in the Arizona Bowl. The Broncos withdrew from that game Monday after watching their virus cases rise. See story below.
The previous day, the Sun Bowl had been placed in peril when the University of Miami pulled out because of its own outbreak.
“We are grateful for the diligent work of the Sun Bowl Association, the Pac-12 Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Central Michigan University to ensure the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “A special thank you to CMU’s director of athletics Amy Folan and head coach Jim McElwain for prioritizing the bowl experience for both teams, especially the seniors who will be playing their final college football game.”
The loser in the quick shuffle was the Arizona Bowl, which was canceled.
In Central Michigan (8-4 overall, 6-2 MAC), the Cougars (7-5, 6-3 Pac-12) are getting a higher-caliber foe than they might have gotten before the Boise State withdrawal. The initial thought was probably to replace Miami with a team that had initially failed to attract a bowl bid.
According to Brett McMurphy of ActionNetwork HQ, Marshall University volunteered early Monday to play the Cougs, despite having already lost to Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18. But logistics couldn’t be worked out, he wrote.
“Our team is in El Paso and willing to play any opponent,” newly hired WSU coach Jake Dickert tweeted Sunday.
Later in the day he added, “Amazing hospitality on our first night of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. First class all the way.”
McElwain, a former Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback from Missoula, Mont., will face the Cougars in a bowl for the second time in eight years. His Colorado State team roared back from a 22-point deficit to stun a Mike Leach-coached Wazzu team 48-45 in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl.
His defensive coordinator during his three-year tenure at Central Michigan has been Robb Akey, a former WSU assistant who was also head coach for the University of Idaho.
For the Chippewas of Mount Pleasant, Mich., the idea of switching bowls was made more plausible by the fact that Tucson and El Paso are within 320 miles of each other, about a four-hour drive. For any team, arranging an 11th-hour flight and a lengthy equipment-truck drive, amid a resurgence of the pandemic, would have posed manifold challenges.
The Arizona Bowl had wanted to retain the Chippewas and seek a new opponent for them, but probably lacked the negotiating clout of the Sun Bowl, whose payout for participating teams is more than $4.5 million. The Arizona Bowl’s is $350,000.
The Chippewas, riding a four-game winning streak, get big production from running back Lew Nichols III, who has 1,710 rushing yards this season. Freshman quarterback Daniel Richardson has thrown 23 touchdown passes against five interceptions.
Miami had announced last week it had placed an unspecified number of players in virus protocol, and the Hurricanes eventually delayed their Sun Bowl travel plans to the day before the game. They pulled out entirely Sunday.
“Due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete,” Miami deputy athletic director Jennifer Strawley said Sunday in a statement.
“This team has worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors,” she said.
The news came just hours after the Cougars had arrived at El Paso for the bowl, shortly after 2 p.m. Pacific. They were greeted festively at Atlantic Aviation by mariachi musicians and folklorico dancers, with whom Dickert and several of his players danced, according to the El Paso Times. El Paso is located directly across the border from Juarez, Mexico.
“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience,” Strawley said. “I want to commend the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping navigate this situation the past several days.”
John Folmer, Sun Bowl committee chairman, told the Miami Herald, “The (virus) tests came back and it wasn’t good. It’s overwhelming when they call you and tell you this happened after Washington State had just arrived and we’re thinking everything is great.
“Not fun. Such a shock. I watched our executive director (Bernie Olivas) in tears. It’s the most upsetting thing that’s ever happened to us. It’s an ugly disease.”
The Herald reported that the Hurricanes’ list of positive tests reached double digits Wednesday. Miami players were allowed to leave campus for Christmas and were to return Monday.
The Sun Bowl was one of three bowls affected Sunday by virus outbreaks.
Boston College pulled out of the Military Bowl, which then canceled the game. The Eagles had been slated to play East Carolina today at Annapolis, Md.
The other affected team was Virginia, which withdrew from its Fenway Bowl matchup with Southern Methodist at Boston on Wednesday.
Previously, the Hawaii Bowl set for last Friday was scrapped because of infections on the Hawaii team that had been matched against Memphis.
Last week, Texas A&M canceled plans of playing Wake Forest this Friday in the Gator Bowl, which then tabbed Rutgers to replace the Aggies.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.