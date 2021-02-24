SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman scored a 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 season-debut victory against Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane.
Kalee Hildenbrand led the Greyhound offense with 11 kills and five aces, while Margot Keane had seven kills and five aces. Keleigh Myers and Gabby Oliver each had 11 assists, and Hanna Gecas was “everywhere on the court” as she totaled 38 digs, Pullman coach Megan McNannay said.
Vikings fall to Nighthawks
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse fell to visiting Southeast 1B League foe and defending state champion Oakesdale, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
“We played much better than our first game,” Gar-Pal coach Brad Rader said. “Oakesdale is a tough team.”
The Vikings (0-2) benefited from four kills and seven blocks by Macy Brantner, seven assists from Denni Fealy, and nine digs by Kate Olsen.
JV — Oakesdale def. Gar-Pal
Wildcats tame Timberwolves
COLTON — On an early-season senior night, Colton handled visiting Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia 25-17, 25-8, 25-17.
Seniors Josie Schultheis, Rylee Vining and Addy Purnell were honored as the Wildcats (2-0) chose to observe senior night for their first home game instead of the last in case the season should be disrupted. Schultheis hit a team-high 11 kills, while Vining had six aces and 23 assists, and Purnell struck five aces of her own.
JV — Colton def. T-R 25-10, 25-14, 12-15