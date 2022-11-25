Vols’ response to NCAA: Pruitt, staff ‘deceived’ monitors

FILE - Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. Tennessee is defending itself the Level I charge of failing to monitor the football program, saying former coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others fired “repeatedly deceived” administrators and compliance staff overseeing the football program. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)

 AP Randy Sartin

Tennessee is defending itself against the NCAA’s Level I charge of failing to monitor the football program, saying former coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others fired “repeatedly deceived” administrators and compliance staff overseeing the program.

“The University respectfully submits that it is unrealistic to expect an institution to prevent, or immediately detect, the intentional and concealed misconduct that occurred in this case,” Tennessee wrote in the 108-page response dated Monday and obtained first by Knox News on Thursday.

Tennessee started an internal investigation following a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, and found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021, negating Pruitt’s $12.6 million buyout after he went 16-19 in three seasons.

