Vote on proposed A’s stadium extended until next week

FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. The Nevada Legislature is set to convene Wednesday, June 7, for a special legislative session to consider whether to provide $380 million in public financing for a stadium that would host the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy of Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

 AP Uncredited

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Senate adjourned Thursday without voting on a financing bill for a proposed $1.5 billion Las Vegas Strip stadium for the Oakland Athletics, extending the special legislative session into the next week over whether to contribute $380 million in public funding to the project.

The measure can still be amended by lawmakers. If it passes the Senate it would still need approval from the Assembly before going to the desk of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Both the state Senate and Assembly are adjourned until Monday.

In a hearing that began Wednesday and stretched into the early morning hours Thursday, lawmakers peppered tourism officials from a firm partnering with the ball club with questions about the feasibility and benefits of financing such a deal.

Recommended for you