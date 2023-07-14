Washington State will be represented at Pac-12 media days starting July 21 in Las Vegas by coach Jake Dickert, quarterback Cam Ward and edge Ron Stone Jr., it was announced Thursday as the Pac-12 released a list of 24 athletes to represent its 12 football teams.
Ward, a junior, played his first year with the Cougars last season after transferring from Incarnate Word. He passed for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns and threw nine interceptions. He added another five touchdowns rushing. Stone Jr., a redshirt senior, had 34 total tackles, four of them for loss, two sacks and batted down three passes.
Boys of Summer 5, Generals Baseball 2
NAMPA, Idaho — In Northwest Nazarene tournament pool play, Generals Baseball out of Moscow held even through five innings, but the Boys of Summer from Bellevue, Wash., took over with a three-run sixth.
Mike Kiblen provided the highlight of the day for the Generals (12-18-1) with a home run blast for one of their two runs.
They return to action today facing an opponent to be announced.
Generals 101 000 0—2 4 1
Boys 200 003 x—5 7 2
Butch Kiblen and Lachlan West; J. Patton and C. Morse.
Generals hits — Mike Kiblen (HR), Levi Anderson, Connor Isakson, JP Breese.
Boys of Summer — L. Hollen, C. Ayers, Morse, B. Wallace 2, J. Mather, M. Martinell.
Posse put out
MEAD — The Palouse Posse saw their season conclude with a pair of defeats in district tournament play at Mead High School.
Both games ended after five innings via mercy rule, with the Colville Hawks prevailing 12-2 and host Mead winning 17-6.
Colville Hawks 12,
Palouse Posse 2
Posse 100 10— 2 7 5
Hawks 273 0x—12 7 1
JP Wigen, E. Christensen (2) and A. Burt; K. Bradfield and K. Long.
Posse hits — A. Burt 2, M. DeFord 2, A. Burt, Wigen, W. Denney,
Hawks hits — L. Judd 3, S. Mitchell 2 (2 3B), J. Bateman, L. Bateman.
Mead 17, Palouse Posse 6
Mead 920 33—17 15 0
Posse 140 10— 6 3 1
Paulson, Hentges (2), Ferguson (5) and Anderson; D. Lobdell, A. Antoine (1), C. Forar (5) and B. Barnett.