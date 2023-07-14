AREA ROUNDUP

Washington State will be represented at Pac-12 media days starting July 21 in Las Vegas by coach Jake Dickert, quarterback Cam Ward and edge Ron Stone Jr., it was announced Thursday as the Pac-12 released a list of 24 athletes to represent its 12 football teams.

Ward, a junior, played his first year with the Cougars last season after transferring from Incarnate Word. He passed for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns and threw nine interceptions. He added another five touchdowns rushing. Stone Jr., a redshirt senior, had 34 total tackles, four of them for loss, two sacks and batted down three passes.

