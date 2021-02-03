GENESEE — Cy Wareham poured in 25 points and the Genesee Bulldogs delivered what coach Travis Grieser called “probably the best quarter of ball” he has seen in his career to kick off their 45-16 boys’ basketball victory Tuesday against Whitepine League Division I foe Troy.
Genesee (10-5, 7-4) rocketed ahead 25-0 in the first quarter, thanks to “pretty good ball pressure” as a team along with quality transition play from Cooper Owen to supplement the Wareham-led offense. Dawson Durham was the next-highest scorer with nine points, and Owen added six. The Bulldogs combined for 16 steals as a team.
Eli Stoner added six points for Troy (2-9, 2-8).
TROY (2-9, 2-8)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 3, Chandler Blazzard 1 1-2 3, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, Elijah Phillis 0 0-1 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 0-0 2, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 2 2-3 6. Totals 6 3-6 16.
GENESEE (10-5, 7-4)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 4 1-1 9, Cy Wareham 10 2-4 25, Cooper Owen 3 0-0 6, Cameron Meyer 1 0-0 3, Jackson Zenner 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 3-7 45.
Troy 0 3 8 5—16
Genesee 25 3 8 9—45
3-point goals — Johnson, Wareham 3, Meyer.
JV — Troy 29, Genesee 19
Deary 46, Potlatch 29
POTLATCH — Brayden Stapleton notched 22 points with five 3-pointers as Deary slid by Potlatch in a nonleague game.
London Kirk added two 3s and had 14 points for the Mustangs (12-1), who were tied at 16 with the Loggers (0-12) at the midway point.
“Potlatch came up with a pretty nice game plan,” Deart co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “They executed it well, so we had to make some adjustments going into that third quarter. ... Eventually, we were able to come out on top.”
Patrick McManus led Potlatch with 11 points.
DEARY (12-1)
London Kirk 6 0-2 14, Brayden Stapleton 8 1-1 22, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 2 0-1 4, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 1-4 46.
POTLATCH (0-12)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 3, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 5 0-1 11, Jaxon Vowels 1 0-0 3, Tyler Howard 4 2-4 10, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-5 29.
Deary 5 11 14 16—46
Potlatch 9 7 3 10—29
3-point goals — Stapleton 5, Kirk 2, Vowels, Brown, McManus.
Kamiah 61, Kendrick 48
KAMIAH — Kendrick fell on the road to nonleague foe Kamiah.
The Kubs (10-5) reeled off 25 first-quarter points and held the Tigers’ standout freshman Ty Koepp to just four points in the contest.
“We had a fast start,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “I thought our shot selection in the first quarter was spot on and we applied good pressure on defense, and winning on the boards was a big (reason) why we were more efficient.”
Talon Alexander scored 20 points for Kendrick (8-8) while Jagger Hewett produced 16.
KENDRICK (8-8)
Jagger Hewett 6 3-6 16, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 2 0-0 4, Dallas Morgan 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-5 4, Talon Alexander 6 4-7 20. Totals 18 7-18 48.
KAMIAH (10-5)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 0-1 7, Jace Sams 9 2-3 20, Luke Krogh 5 1-1 13, Landon Keen 4 1-2 9, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 0-1 4, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 2-2 6, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-10 61.
Kendrick 13 8 16 11—48
Kamiah 25 11 20 5—61
3-point goals — Alexander 4, Krough 2, Mercer, Hewett.
JV — Kamiah 49, Kendrick 19
Moscow’s game postponed
The Bears’ scheduled game against Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene at Bear Den was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Moscow’s program. No makeup date has been announced as of yet.
GIRLS
Kendrick 56, Logos 26
KENDRICK — After consecutive losses, Kendrick got back on track with a victory against nonleague opponent Logos.
Drew Stacy led the way for the Tigers with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Rose Stewart compiled seven points and seven steals, and Erin Morgan had 12 points and seven rebounds for Kendrick (15-5), who is No. 4 in the latest Class 1A Division I state media poll.
“I felt pretty good about it,” coach Ron Ireland said. “It was a nice team effort, pretty even scoring throughout. ... I felt our freshman gave some good sparks off the bench and (that) separated us.”
Kristin Wambeke provided a team-high nine points for the Knights (4-15).
The Tigers will open district tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Highland.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-15)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 2 1-4 5, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 2-2 9, Ameera Wilson 4 0-0 8, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 26.
KENDRICK (15-5)
Rose Stewart 3 1-2 7, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-1 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 6 0-0 12, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 5 2-2 12, Morgan Silflow 4 0-0 8, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 4 1-3 9, Starlit Flint 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 6-10 56.
Logos 7 7 8 4—26
Kendrick 13 23 12 8—56
3-point goals — Wambeke.
JV — Kendrick 26, Logos 19
Orofino 48, Deary 30
DEARY — Nine players got on the board for Deary, but the Mustangs fell to visiting Orofino in nonleague play.
The visiting Maniacs (9-7) built their winning lead as they held the Mustangs (8-8) to only four first-half points.
Orofino’s Kaylynn Johnson led all scorers with 16 points. For Deary, Kenadie Kirk put up a team-high six points.
OROFINO (9-7)
Grace Beardin 3 0-0 6, Sydnie Zywina 5 3-4 13, Riley Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Abby Rasmussen 1 1-3 3, Kaylynn Johnson 6 3-4 16, Miley Zenner 1 1-2 3, Lindi Kessinger 1 1-2 3, Jaelynn Miller 1 0-0 2, Kassie Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-15 48.
DEARY (8-8)
Emiley Proctor 1 0-0 2, Makala Beyer 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 2 1-6 6, Cassidy Henderson 2 1-2 5, Triniti Wood 1 2-2 4, Macie Ashmead 0 2-2 2, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 2 1-2 5, Riley Beyer 1 0-0 2, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 7-15 30.
Orofino 10 16 14 8—48
Deary 4 0 14 12—30
3-point goals — Kirk, Johnson.
Coeur d’Alene 64, Moscow 20
MOSCOW — Skylar Burke registered a game-high 17 points to pace Couer d’Alene as the Vikings beat Moscow in an Inland Empire League game.
Jaelyn Brainard-Adams pitched in 11 for Coeur d’Alene (16-1, 11-0) — which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A state media poll.
Maya Anderson led the Bears (2-14, 1-12) with six points.
MOSCOW (2-14, 1-11)
Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Ellie Gray 0 2-2 2, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 1 0-0 2, Maria Ceron 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 0 2-2 2, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 3-4 3, Maya Anderson 2 2-4 6. Totals 5 9-12 20.
COEUR D’ALENE (16-1, 11-0)
Nakisha Matheson 2 0-0 5, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 3 3-4 11, Emma Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Madison Symons 1 6-6 8, Jayda Johnson 1 0-0 2, Tori Younker 3 1-2 8, Jaden Chavez 2 0-2 5, Skylar Burke 7 3-3 17, Mitchell 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 13-17 64.
Moscow 3 4 9 4—20
Coeur d’Alene 18 20 16 10—64
3-point goals — Heyns, Brainard-Adams 2, Matheson Whiteman, Younker, Chavez, Mitchell.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
COLLEGE ROUNDUP
VOLLEYBALL
Jehlarova, Warren earn conference volleyball honors
Washington State’s Magda Jehlarova and Idaho’s Kennedy Warren earned player of the week honors in their respective conferences, it was announced Tuesday.
Warren, a junior middle blocker, took the Big Sky’s offensive player award after totaling 41 kills and hitting at a .445 clip in two victories against Southern Utah. She tied career highs in kills (25) and digs (14) in Sunday’s 23-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-21 win against the Thunderbirds.
Jehlarova, a sophomore middle blocker, earned the Pac-12’s defensive player honor after finishing with 14 blocks in a series sweep at Arizona State. She also tallied 22 kills against just four errors, finishing with a .462 hitting percentage.
SWIMMINGIdaho pair earn weekly awards
Idaho junior Katie Hale and sophomore Allison Shimp took home this week’s Western Athletic Conference swimmer and diver of the week awards, respectively, it was announced by the conference.
Hale won the 50 freestyle and 100 free, then was a part of the 200 medley relay in a win Saturday against Dixie State.
Shimp was first in the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions Saturday.