SAN FRANCISCO — From the memorable “We Believe” playoff run in 2007 to the early days of this current Golden State dynasty, the ear-shattering environment at old Oracle Arena provided a major boost to the Warriors.
While the fancy new digs across the bay in San Francisco might not match the noise level at the arena in Oakland nicknamed “Roaracle,” Chase Center is really starting to feel like home for the Warriors in its third season.
“Every single night, I get chills when I walk into the arena,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob said. “I literally get chills. I love it. I love basketball. I’ve loved it all my life. For over 50 years, I’ve been going to games. I’ve been every arena in the world. To me, there is no better arena in the world than this Chase Center. It just needs the experiences like this one to kind of give it that history which Oracle had. ... We love this building, our players love this building, our partners love this building. And it’s showing up pretty, pretty well.”
The Warriors have won all nine games this postseason at Chase Center, including clinching victories in each round over Denver, Memphis and Dallas. It’s their second longest home winning streak in a single postseason to the 10-0 mark in 2017 and just the fifth time in NBA history that a team has gone 9-0 or better leading into the Finals.
Golden State has outscored the opposition by 14.6 points per game at home, the best in the league this postseason as the loud crowd and comfortable environment has proved beneficial.