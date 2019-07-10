In hopes to shed salary and enhance roster flexibility, the Warriors will waive veteran Shaun Livingston before his $7.7 million contract becomes fully guaranteed on Wednesday, a league source confirmed to Bay Area News Group. ESPN first reported the news.
The Warriors had planned to part ways with Livingston’s salary, but they had mutually agreed to push back making a decision to July 10 so they could assemble most of their roster first. The Warriors also explored trading Livingston, but failed to find a suitor.