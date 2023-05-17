The top three finishers of the Washington 2A district boys golf tournament, from left, second place Wyatt Hart, of Rogers High, first place Trae Fredrickson, of Pullman High, and third place Park Lee, of Pullman High, pose for a portrait at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
The top three finishers of the Washington 2A district girls golf tournament, from left, third place Ryliann Bednar, of Pullman, first place Melia Cerenzia, of West Valley, and second place Spencer Cerenzia, of West Valley, pose for a portrait at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
Pullman junior Karson Wieser, left, plays through the first hole Tuesday of the Washington 2A district golf tournament at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
The top three finishers of the Washington 2A district boys golf tournament, from left, second place Wyatt Hart, of Rogers High, first place Trae Fredrickson, of Pullman High, and third place Park Lee, of Pullman High, pose for a portrait at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
The top three finishers of the Washington 2A district girls golf tournament, from left, third place Ryliann Bednar, of Pullman, first place Melia Cerenzia, of West Valley, and second place Spencer Cerenzia, of West Valley, pose for a portrait at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.