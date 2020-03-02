SPOKANE — Quick swipes and a balanced offensive effort led Colfax’s girls’ basketball team to a 58-27 rout of Brewster in a Washington Class 2B regional tournament game at University High.
The Bulldogs (18-8) advance to the Washington Class 2B state basketball tournament, where they’ll play Toledo at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena in the first round.
The Colfax and Garfield-Palouse boys also won their do-or-die games Saturday.
The Colfax girls forced 26 Brewster (17-9) turnovers and made 16 steals in a complete defensive domination. The Bulldogs wanted to start the game fast and aggressive, which they did in bringing a lot of pressure.
“We wanted to come out and put the pressure on them right away,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “We wanted to set the tone and we did exactly that in the early going.”
Colfax opened the game in a a 2-3 zone defensive scheme, but after the first quarter they switched to full-court man, which Baerlocher said was executed to perfection.
“We stepped up to the ball and rotated very well in their passing lanes,” Baerlocher said.
The Bulldogs ended the first half with a 37-9 lead, and Colfax didn’t let off the gas. Brewster was held to single-digit points in three out of the four quarters.
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell and Kierstyn York led the Bulldogs with 14 points each. Sydney Berquist added 10 points.
Anni Cox didn’t score but had a career-high seven steals to fuel the defense.
“She was a ball hawk today,” Baerlocher said. “She caused a lot of problems for them. We don’t just measure a player’s impact in points. Her steals were a big part of tonight’s victory.”
Perry Imler and Justice Brown, both of whom came off the bench, led the team with nine rebounds.
Colfax was playing team basketball on the offensive end — the Bulldogs finished with 11 total assists on 22 field goals.
“The kids shared the ball exceptionally well tonight,” Baerlocher said.
He also credited the team’s work in the film room and attention to detail.
“We broke down the game film before this game and talked about player tendencies and what to look for,” Baerlocher said. “They executed the game plan flawlessly and found gaps and made extra passes and created open lanes.”
BREWSTER (17-9)
Makenna Kelly 0 0-0 0, Halle Aparicio 0 0-0 0, Mikenna Kelpman 0 1-2 1, Michaun Kelpman 0 8-8 8, Perla Perez 0 0-1 0, Cynthia Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Ochoa 0 0-2 0, Abi Boesel 2 6-7 10, Vicky Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Anah Wulf 0 1-2 1, Sammi Emigh 3 1-2 7, Ehlexia Hurtazo 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 17-24 27.
COLFAX (18-8)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 5 2-3 14, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-1 2, Shyah Antoine 4 1-2 9 7, Asher Cai 2 0-0 5, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 6 2-2 14, Sydney Berquist 3 4-5 10, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0 , Justice Brown 1 0-1 3, Abree Aune 0 1-2 1, Perry Imler 0 0-2 0, McKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-18 58.
Brewster 4 5 8 10—27
Colfax 15 22 18 3—58
3 point goals — Sakamoto-Howell 2, Cai, Brown.
Colfax boys dominate 4th quarter
SPOKANE — Once the Colfax boys grabbed the lead, they refused to let it go.
John Lustig was 6-for-6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs rallied for a 69-58 regional tournament win against Oroville to capture a berth to State.
Colfax (20-7) avoided elimination and opens State at 9 p.m. Wednesday against White Swan at Spokane Arena.
Lustig, a sophomore, finished with 21 points and received help down the stretch from seniors Blake Holman and Hunter Claassen, who wound up with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Holman collected eight points and five rebounds as the Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 21-8 in the fourth quarter, going 11-of-12 at the free-throw line.
“We have some guys, some seniors, who really didn’t want their season to end,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
The Bulldogs led by a point at halftime but allowed 21 third-quarter points and trailed by four at one juncture of the final quarter. They turned the tide with solid defense.
“In the second and third quarters, we had trouble getting two or three stops in a row,” Jenkin said. “Finally in the fourth, we were able to do that.”
For the Hornets (12-14), Julian Lopez scored 21 points and Noah Hilderbrand added 19, but the Bulldogs held another Oroville threat, Austin Bernard, to four points. Jenkin had entered with a goal of limiting all three of those.
At the other end of the court, Oroville defenders applied pressure on the perimeter but Colfax countered by attacking the rim.
The Bulldogs are seeking their first state championship since 2012. They placed second the next year and have piled up numerous top-4 trophies through the years.
OROVILLE (12-14)
Carson Allie 2 2-2 8, Easton Anderson 1 0-0 2, Noah Hilderbrand 8 1-1 19, Julian Lopez 9 0-0 21, Ocampo 1 2-2 4, John Revente 0 0-0 0, Austin Bernard 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 5-5 58.
COLFAX (20-7)
Hunter Claassen 5 5-6 16, Cole Baerlocher 2 3-4 7, John Lustig 7 7-7 21, Gavin Hammer 0 2-2 2, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 9 0-0 18, Lane Gingerich 2 0-0 5, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-19 69.
Oroville 15 14 21 8—58
Colfax 16 14 18 21—69
3-point goals — Allie 2, Hilderbrand 2, Lopez 3, Claassen, Gingerich.
Jones has 28 to boost Vikings
SPOKANE — Senior Blake Jones racked up 28 points and 12 rebounds in what Garfield-Palouse coach Steve Swinney called a “phenomenal game,” leading the Vikings to a 79-51 Washington Class 1B regional boys’ basketball victory against Chief Kitsap Academy of Poulsbo at University High School.
Younger brother Austin Jones tallied 19 points with five field goals and an 8-for-8 performance from the foul line, and Ethan Hawkins joined them in double digits with 14 points.
The Vikings (17-7) next will face Muckleshoot Tribal, which lost 62-50 to Lummi Nation in another regional game, at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena in the state tournament. The winner of that game moves on to face Naselle at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Garfield-Palouse (17-7) had its most dominant run of the game right out of the gate in a 21-9 opening quarter.
Chief Kitsap (13-7) was led by Josh Bagley with 13 points and Topher Old Coyote had four 3-pointers in the second half for 12. The Bears were able to reach double-digit totals in each of the three remaining quarters, but never cut the gap.
“We weren’t real disciplined, but the kids shot the ball pretty well tonight, and we were just happy to have the win,” Swinney said. “A little disappointed in our defense, but other than that, the kids played hard.”
This was Gar-Pal’s second consecutive loser-out victory since falling 47-43 in overtime to Oakesdale in the Feb. 21 district final. The Vikings bounced back with a 50-31 defeat of Prescott the next day.
“I think we’re starting to peak at the right time,” Swinney said. “Kids are coming together a little more.”
CHIEF KITSAP ACADEMY (13-7)
Chris Wion-Rathbun 3 3-4 9, Austin Wion-Rathbun 1 0-3 2, Kaiden Finkbonner 2 0-3 4, Judah Andrews 1 2-5 4, Josh Bagley 4 3-5 13, Topher Old Coyote 4 0-0 12, Tyler Marquez 0 0-0 0, Mateo Sipai 3 1-3 7, Stonechild Chiefstick 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Pondelick 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-20 51.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (17-7)
Dawson Dugger 1 0-0 2, Austin Jones 5 8-8 19, Blake Jones 12 3-4 28, Jacob Anderson 3 0-0 6, Daniel Kramer 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Orr 2 1-2 6, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 5 2-3 14, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 14-17 79.
Chief Kitsap Academy 9 14 15 13—51
Garfield-Palouse 21 16 21 21—79
3-point goals — Old Coyote 4, C. Wion-Rathbun 2, Bagley 2, Hawkins, A. Jones, B. Jones, Orr.
Cascade 60, Deary 42
GRANGEVILLE — Deary fell to Cascade in an Idaho Class 1A-Division II state tournament play-in game at Grangeville High School.
The Mustangs, who upended Logos of Moscow on Friday, finish their season with a 14-11 record.
A box score was not available