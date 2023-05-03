Washington State forward Rodman enters NCAA transfer portal

Washington State forward DJ Rodman takes a layup over Eastern Washington guard Tyreese Davis during the second half of a National Invitation Tournament first round game Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

On senior night, a teary DJ Rodman announced to a crowd of Washington State fans that he’d be returning to the program in 2023 for his fifth and final season of eligibility.

Less than three months later, Rodman retracted his guarantee.

The forward has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits.

