Washington State in for a nickel

Washington State College redshirt junior defensive back Chris Jackson is sprayed with water by his teammates after making an outstanding play Saturday morning during practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

PULLMAN — Throughout spring camp, three Washington State players have been locked in a tightly contested battle for first-team duties at the nickel position. The Cougars don’t expect to name a victor anytime soon, according to assistant Jordan Malone.

“It’s going to be a competition probably up to Day 1, when we walk out there and go play a game,” said Malone, who’s in charge of WSU’s safeties and nickels. “It’s been a real good, healthy competition between those three guys who have really been battling it out.”

Chris Jackson, Kapena Gushiken and Jackson Lataimua have each seen action with WSU’s No. 1 defense over the past month.

