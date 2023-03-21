While much of the sports world is immersed in the heroics and heartbreaks of March Madness basketball, or tuning in to early season baseball excitement, there’s another sport ready to quietly take the practice field.

Spring football practice returns today for Washington State, the second spring camp under WSU coach Jake Dickert.

WSU will hold 15 practice sessions with the spring slate culminating in the Crimson and Gray Game at 3 p.m. April 22 at Gesa Field. The team will also hold two scrimmages April 1 and April 15.

