TUCSON, Ariz. — Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo was named third-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.
Manzardo is the first Cougar All-American since outfielders Jared Prince (also a pitcher) and Jay Miller each earned third-team honors in 2006 and is WSU’s first All-American infielder since utility player Ray Hattenburg earned honorable mention in 1999 and first baseman Casey Kelley was a third-team pick in 1998. Prince (2006), Derek Jones (2009) and Ian Hamilton (2014) each earned freshman All-America honors.
“Huge day for the program,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “So happy for Kyle and the program. Particularly early in our time here as a staff we are constantly grinding for wins, for improvements, for benchmarks. To have an All American on the field in our first season together and not having had one since 2006 is really big for the program, the department and the university.”
Manzardo finished the shortened season hitting .435 with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, a .500 on-base percentage and a Pac-12 best 27 hits. The sophomore from Coeur d’Alene tied for the league lead in doubles, was second in batting average and was fourth in slugging (.694) and runs scored (21).
Manzardo recorded a hit in all 16 games Washington State played in 2020, finished the season with five consecutive multiple-hit games, led the team with nine multiple-hit games and will take a 17-game hitting streak into the 2021 season, tied for the sixth-longest streak in the program history.
“Kyle loves to compete, and has emotional stability as a competitor that enables him to stay consistent at a high level,” Green said. “Like any player finding success, look to the practice and work habits. His are outstanding. His offense was beyond off to an impressive start, but his defense made just as big of a jump. He’s a tireless worker and very consistent.”
Manzardo also earned WSU first Pac-12 player of the week honor since 2016 after a monster weekend at the plate in the four-game series sweep of Niagara in Pullman. He hit .556 (10-for-18) with 11 runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while slugging 1.000 and posted an on-base percentage of .619 in WSU’s first four-game series sweep since 2017.
The Cougars finished the season 9-7, including wins in seven of their final nine games.
Green said the expectation is Manzardo will continue to carry the success he had this season forward.
“We expect Manzo to continue to be the process and work grinder that he is, to set the example along with other members of the leadership council and as a result probably deposit some very loud numbers offensively moving forward,” Green said.