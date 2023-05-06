Washington State scores transfer, 3-star recruit

Washington State coach Jake Dickert reacts to a blocked field goal attempt by Central Michigan during the second half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game in El Paso, Texas, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

 Associated Press file

Washington State dipped into the transfer portal to bolster a position group that was in need of immediate help, landing a defensive tackle who has plenty of experience playing in the Pac-12.

Colorado transfer Na’im Rodman signed with WSU on Friday. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Rodman appeared in 42 games for the Buffaloes between 2019-22, making 19 starts.