WEEKEND ROUNDUP
SEATTLE — Sophomore guard Noah Williams believes Washington State has found “the secret formula” in the Apple Cup.
“I feel like we’re unbeatable against the Dawgs,” said Williams, a Seattle native, of Pac-12 rival Washington. The O’Dea High School graduate was a problem for his hometown team last year in a season sweep. He put the cherry on top by marching around UW’s home court, letting the crowd know, “This is my city.”
Wazzu’s men’s basketball team owned U-Dub again on Sunday, blasting the Huskies 77-62 at Alaska Airlines Arena to improve to 3-0 in the series under second-year coach Kyle Smith.
The Cougs (10-7, 3-7) dominated the paint versus their bitter foes from across the Evergreen State, got a superstar outing from their Pacific Northwest backcourt duo of Williams and senior Isaac Bonton, and led by double digits for the last 17:43 of the contest to snap a six-game skid and record their biggest win in Seattle since 1994.
WASHINGTON ST. (10-7, 3-7)
Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Abogidi 5-8 3-5 13, Jackson 4-7 3-7 11, Bonton 10-17 3-6 25, Williams 6-17 7-8 21, Rodman 1-4 0-0 3, Rapp 0-2 0-1 0, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 16-27 77.
WASHINGTON (3-12, 2-8)
Roberts 1-2 4-6 6, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Bey 3-8 1-4 9, Green 7-18 2-2 20, Stevenson 4-11 4-7 13, Pryor 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 1-5 0-0 3, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2, Tsohonis 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 21-55 11-19 62.
Halftime: WSU, 38-29. 3-point goals: WSU 5-21 (Bonton 2-5, Williams 2-7, Rodman 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3), Washington 9-25 (Green 4-11, Bey 2-3, Tsohonis 1-2, Battle 1-4, Stevenson 1-5). Rebounds: WSU 37 (Abogidi 12), Washington 25 (Bey 7). Assists: WSU 7 (Bonton 4), Washington 14 (Bey 4). Total Fouls: WSU 21, Washington 18.
Weber St. 81, Idaho 62
For the Idaho Vandals this season, a seven-point lead is something to cherish.
But it took them only a minute and six seconds to squander one Saturday, with the help of a stealthy pickpocket by Weber State guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara.
That set the tone for the Vandals’ 81-62 loss at Memorial Gym, leaving them winless in 13 games, including 10 in the Big Sky Conference. Stretches of Idaho competence were quickly negated by lapses of concentration and, in the end, 19 turnovers.
WEBER ST. (9-4, 4-2)
Bassett 3-7 8-8 15, Carlson 5-6 0-1 11, Brown 5-12 1-1 14, Jawara 10-15 0-0 23, Porter 4-9 4-4 13, Kozak 2-5 0-0 5, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 13-14 90.
IDAHO (0-13, 0-10)
Christensen 4-6 0-0 8, Thiombane 3-5 0-2 6, Christmas 2-6 2-3 6, Quinnett 5-13 0-0 13, Thacker 1-6 2-2 5, Kilgore 3-6 0-0 6, Blakney 3-4 1-2 7, Madden 3-5 0-0 8, Garvin 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 5-9 62.
Halftime: Weber St., 45-35. 3-Point Goals: Weber St. 10-21 (Jawara 3-5, Brown 3-6, Carlson 1-1, Kozak 1-2, Bassett 1-3, Porter 1-3, Davis 0-1), Idaho 7-19 (Quinnett 3-6, Madden 2-2, Robinson 1-2, Thacker 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Garvin 0-4). Rebounds: Weber St. 28 (Bassett 8), Idaho 25 (Christensen 4). Assists: Weber St. 18 (Bassett 4), Idaho 16 (Christmas 5). Total Fouls: Weber St. 13, Idaho 14.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho 74, Weber St. 62
OGDEN, Utah — Idaho’s Beyonce Bea tallied 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead the Vandals as they completed a road sweep of winless Weber State on Saturday in Big Sky Conference action.
In the first game against the Wildcats on Friday, Bea rang up 23 points, eight boards and three assists. For her work, the sophomore forward was named College Sports Madness’ Big Sky player of the week. She shot a combined 17-for-39 in the two contests.
IDAHO (9-5, 8-2)
Bea 9-23 3-4 24, Alexander 2-5 1-2 6, Atchley 0-4 2-4 2, Marxen 2-7 9-9 14, Harrington 6-12 4-5 18, Gandy 3-12 1-2 10, King 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 20-26 74.
WEBER STATE (0-11, 0-8)
Matthews 5-7 1-2 11, Torbert 2-8 0-0 4, Pentzer 2-5 2-2 6, Johnson 4-9 1-2 10, Solovi 6-11 1-1 14, Parra 4-6 0-0 8, Thoms 0-1 0-0 0, Hickok 3-7 3-5 9. Totals 26-54 8-12 62.
Idaho 12 18 23 21—74
Weber State 17 11 13 21—62
3-point goals: Idaho 10-35 (Bea 3-9, Gandy 3-9, Harrington 2-6, Marxen 1-3, Alexander 1-4, Atchley 0-2, King 0-2), Weber State 2-6 (Solovi 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Matthews 0-1, Torbert 0-2). Rebounds: Idaho 36 (Bea 9), Weber State 35 (Matthews 10). Assists: Idaho 15 (Marxen 8), Weber State 10 (Torbert 5). Total fouls: Idaho 14, Weber State 23.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALLCougs top Devils, move into top-25 rankings
TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington State outside hitters Kalyah Williams and Julianna Dalton — a freshman — had 12 kills apiece to guide the Cougs to a four-set defeat of Pac-12 opponent Arizona State on Saturday, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-19.
The win lifted WSU (3-1, 3-1) into the top-25 coaches’ poll, where the Cougs landed at No. 24 when the rankings were released Monday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Genesee 51, Kamiah 46
GENESEE — Cy Wareham tallied 20 points as host Genesee shot hot early, then turned it up defensively in the second half to defeat Kamiah 51-46 on Saturday in a pivotal Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball game.
The Bulldogs (10-5, 6-4) are finally getting back to full health after dealing with several injuries to starters early. They have moved within one game of third place in the WPL.
KAMIAH (9-5, 7-3)
Kavan Mercer 5 0-1 10, Jace Sams 5 0-2 10, Luke Krogh 2 4-4 9, Landon Keen 2 0-2 4, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 1-3 1, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 2, Brady Cox 5 0-2 10. Totals 20 5-14 46.
GENESEE (10-5, 6-4)
Owen Crowley 0 1-2 1, Dawson Durham 5 3-6 14, Cy Wareham 7 2-4 20, Sam Spence 2 1-2 6, Cooper Owen 4 0-0 10, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-14 51.
Kamiah 12 13 15 6—46
Genesee 21 14 8 8—51
3-point goals — Krogh, Wareham 4, Owen 2, Durham, Spence.
JV — Genesee 37, Kamiah 32
Clearwater Valley 50, Troy 32
TROY — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia topped Troy in Whitepine League Division I play.
It was the second time this season the Rams (4-11, 3-8) got the better of the Trojans (2-8, 2-7).
GIRLS
Genesee 67, Kamiah 50
GENESEE — On senior night for Genesee, senior Claira Osborne caught fire for 35 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead the Bulldogs to victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
KAMIAH (9-11, 7-7)
Logan Landmark 0 1-4 1, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Dorian Hix 1 0-2 2, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 3 0-0 6, Laney Landmark 0 3-8 3, Mariah Porter 8 8-12 27, Ashlyn Schoening 2 3-6 8, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 2, Maya Engledow 0 1-2 1, M. Brotnov 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 16-34 50.
GENESEE (13-4, 10-3)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Bailey Leseman 3 2-10 10, Lucie Ranisate 4 1-4 9, Makenzie Stout 1 1-2 4, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 14 7-10 35, Isabelle Monk 1 1-4 3, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 12-30 67.
Kamiah 13 6 10 21—50
Genesee 19 14 24 10—67
3-point goals — Porter 3, Schoening, B. Leseman 2, R. Leseman, Stout, Vestal.
JV — Kamiah def. Genesee.
Sandpoint 48, Moscow 44
SANDPOINT — Moscow stormed back from a 16-point deficit in the second half to take a one-point lead with 1:30 to play, but the Bears couldn’t put away Sandpoint, falling in a tight Inland Empire League game.
MOSCOW (2-13, 1-10)
Angela Lassen 4 2-2 11, Megan Heyns 2 0-0 4, Ellie Gray 4 2-7 11, Grace Nauman 0 3-4 3, Peyton Watson 0 3-4 3, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 2-2 2, Jessika Lassen 2 3-4 7, Maya Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 15-23 44.
SANDPOINT (7-7, 3-5)
Lilly Gammon 0 0-0 0, Bailee Driggs 1 0-0 2, Anna Reinink 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Lyons 1 0-0 2, Tru Tomco 0 0-0 0, Riley Cessna 1 0-0 3, Bella Phillips 0 0-2 0, Karlie Banks 3 0-0 9, Hattie Larson 3 3-8 11, Kaylee Banks 7 2-2 20. Totals 16 5-12 48.
Moscow 4 12 17 11—44
Sandpoint 17 11 7 13—48
3-point goals — Gray 2, A. Lassen, Kay. Banks 4, Kar. Banks 3, Larson 2, Cessna.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
Troy 52, Clearwater Valley 45
TROY — Isabelle Raasch finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as Troy erased a five-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to defeat Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in a Whitepine League Division I game.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-9, 4-9)
Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 5 1-5 14, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 4 7-11 15, Linnea Lundgren 0 2-2 2, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 3-4 7, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2, Morrow 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 14-24 45.
TROY (6-12, 4-10)
Katie Gray 2 3-8 7, Halee Bohman 1 2-4 5, Isabelle Raasch 5 7-10 20, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 2 6-9 10, Betty McKenzie 2 2-2 6, Olivia Tyler 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 21-35 52.
Clearwater Valley 9 11 12 13—45
Troy 11 14 6 21—52
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Raasch 3, Bohman, Chamberlin.