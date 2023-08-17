Washington State women’s soccer to begin new season

2022 was a tale of two seasons for the Washington State women’s soccer team.
The Cougars in the first half of the season went 8-1-2 and had a 2-0-1 record against conference opponents through Oct. 2.
Then the second half of the season started.
Washington State didn’t win a single match in the last month of the season and went 0-6-2 in its final eight games.
None of those games were decided by a wide margin. Only one of those matches, on Oct. 20 against Arizona State, was decided by more than one goal.
Coming into 2023, the Cougars are hoping to extend their early success throughout the season and come out on the winning end of those close matchups.
Washington State will need to replace some of the production on the back end of the pitch after losing fifth-year defender Mykiaa Minniss to the NWSL Draft.
Junior Reese Tappan and fifth-year Bridget Rieken return to help lead the defense of the Cougs and senior transfer Bryana Pizarro is also set to be a huge contributor after starting 13 of 14 games played for Oregon State a season ago.
“It’s great to have (Reese and Bridget) back,” Washington State coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Obviously, Mykiaa did a fabulous job when she was here. Got a returner — Bridget, fifth year. Got Reese back. It’s easier to move with Jenna Studer dropping back to the backline now. We got a couple great freshman transfers that’s going to join that line, so we’re excited about our depth, for sure. One of our deepest backlines we’ve had here in a while.”
Senior forward Margie Detrizio was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team — the only player not on a California-based team to do so. She had 28 points for WSU last season, 11 of which were goals.
The Cougars will begin 2023 with a lot more depth among their goalies, as well.
Incoming freshman Liya Brooks spent her summer competing for the Jamaican National Team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and junior Nadia Cooper and redshirt junior Musai Isaia bring experience on the nets.
Isaia and Cooper’s performances during fall practice has been impressive, according to Shulenberger.
“Nadia and Musai have been unbelievable in preseason camp,” Shulenberger said. “Those two goalkeepers, I’d argue, might’ve been two of the best players in camp so far.”
Washington State will get a chance to see the depth of the roster when it opens its regular season against Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. today in Pullman.
The Eagles beat the University of Washington in an exhibition game last week and look to be a competent early test for the Cougars.
“(Eastern Washington’s) going to be hard-working, they’re going to be organized, they’re going to be disciplined,” Shulenberger said. “It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be hot, there might be 5,000 people at this game, too. ... The Eagles, they’re going to be great opposition, so we’ve got to be ready to go here.”
