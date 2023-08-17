Washington State women’s soccer to begin new season

The 2022 Washington State women's soccer team gathers around coach Todd Shulenberger, front left, and athletic director Pat Chun, front right, after the Cougars beat Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game Oct. 2, giving Shulenberger the program record for coaching wins with 89.

2022 was a tale of two seasons for the Washington State women’s soccer team.

The Cougars in the first half of the season went 8-1-2 and had a 2-0-1 record against conference opponents through Oct. 2.

Then the second half of the season started.

