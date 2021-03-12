Washington welcoming back fans

Slowly but surely, high school sports in the state of Washington are seeing somewhat of a return to normal.
Also, and maybe more importantly for parents and fans of all sports, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday provided a pathway to allow spectators at events. It also gave the green light to the higher-risk sports for competition.
Inslee updated the Evergreen State’s guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, phasing out the regional approach to reopening and doing a county-by-county evaluation of numbers.
“Because of the progress we’ve made by decreasing our case rates and hospitalizations, as well as our tremendous efforts to get more people vaccinated, our reporting plan is once again based on counties, not regions,” Inslee said during a news conference in Olympia.
This is good news for Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties, which had been low in every recent metric used by the governor’s office in its protocols but suffered because it had been lumped in with Spokane County, a metropolitan area that had much higher numbers.
Under the protocols Inslee released in his revised reopening plan Jan. 5 called the Healthy Washington plan, regions must show: a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates in the same 14-day period; an intensive care unit occupancy rate that’s less than 90 percent; and a positivity rate of testing of less than 10 percent.
But with the new guidance, counties will be evaluated by population figures. Smaller counties are those with 50,000 population or less. Also, the criteria will be different for large and small counties.
The smaller counties must maintain a 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 30 or fewer and a seven-day hospitalization average at three or fewer.
Inslee announced as of March 22, all counties will start in Phase 3.
Under the new Phase 3, the governor also detailed how spectators can return to events.
Fans can return to outdoor events at 25 percent capacity, and facilities can allow as many as 400 people maximum indoors, as long as that does not exceed 50 percent capacity for the location. Physical distancing and face masks still are required when attending events. Those rules will take effect Thursday. This will allow parents to have a chance to see their student-athletes in competitions before the end of Season 1, as well as fans who might want to travel to see the Seattle Mariners as they will host San Francisco and the Chicago White Sox in a homestand April 1-7. A total of 9,000 fans per game will be allowed at T-Mobile Park.
Also under the new Phase 3, high-risk sports in Season 3 — boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling, cheerleading and dance/drill — all can move forward. Season 3, which is all of the winter sports, is scheduled to begin April 26.
“We have updated our members so they can plan accordingly,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said to SBLive. “We are happy the governor’s office and DOH (have) provided more opportunities for parents and others to watch students in person.”
In the Greater Spokane League, which Clarkston and Pullman are members of, Season 2 sports — baseball, boys’ soccer, fastpitch softball, golf, tennis and track and field — will take place April 5-May 15.
Season 3 in the GSL, which also will include gymnastics and boys’ swimming and diving, is set to take place May 10-June 19, but gymnastics can begin May 3.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.