Oh, for the simplicity of the Luke Falk days.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Washington State football team probably will head into preseason camp in August with a three-man quandary at quarterback. This time, maybe a four- or five-man one.
Nobody expected anything different, especially after 2020 starter Jayden de Laura got tagged with a DUI and was suspended for spring drills.
But any hopes for a hint of quarterback clarity in the Crimson and Gray game Saturday were quashed when grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano suffered a minor injury to his throwing hand on the first play and sat out the rest of the way.
For good measure, the other quarterbacks — Camm Cooper, Xavier Ward and Victor Gabalis — played inconsistently at best that day. With Guarantano back in action this week, Wazzu wrapped up spring drills Thursday with its 15th practice, and the quarterback battle will resume in three months.
The Cougs’ repeated muddles at the position stand in sharp contrast to the certainty of 2014-17, when Falk started 52 times. The next three years, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Gordon and de Laura, respectively, took firm hold of the position once the season began. But preseason workouts were fraught with three-way hand-wringing, and that seems probable again in August.
Guarantano, by far, offers the most experience of the signal-callers, having started 32 games for Tennessee before being demoted late in 2020, then looking for a new home.
But he’s learning a new offensive system — the run-and-shoot of second-year WSU coach Nick Rolovich — and among his many distractions have been virulent social-media attacks from Tennessee fans. Veteran offensive lineman Abe Lucas mentioned those attacks Thursday when asked to characterize the spring-drill duels between Guarantano and Cooper.
“Both guys are cool in the locker room — there’s not like bad blood or anything between them,” he said. “Jarrett obviously is getting harassed by a bunch of salty fans from Tennessee, which baffled me, but I think he’s shaken them off as best he can. And Camm is continuing to improve as well.”
Cooper, a fourth-year junior, got his feet wet with the run-and-shoot during fall drills before the Cougars’ pandemic-ravaged 1-3 season last year. But he and Gunner Cruz (now at Arizona) got edged out by de Laura for the starter’s spot. So the reps he got this spring were valuable.
Rolovich was asked if either Guarantano or Cooper had achieved much separation from the other this spring.
“I think Camm is way more comfortable in what we’re doing,” the coach said. “I think he has some anticipation, I think he’s playing looser, I think he’s playing with more confidence. I don’t think the separation is the discussion now, because I don’t think we’re good enough at that position.”
De Laura, who evidently will be taken off suspension before preseason camp, ran a version of the run-and-shoot in high school and used that knowledge to claim the No. 1 job last year. He looked sharp in a season-opening win at Oregon State but began to sputter thereafter. Now, he’ll have to overcome missing an entire spring with his team.
Guarantano, Cooper and de Laura probably will be the top three candidates in preseason camp, but the Cougs also think highly of true freshman Xavier Ward, who enrolled early in order to participate in spring drills, and strong-armed walk-on Victor Gabalis. So the quarterback waters might be more muddy than they were the past three seasons.
“Everyone knows, when you go to a QB room, one guy is going to play, most of it,” Rolovich said. “Once that elephant in the room is accepted — and you don’t worry about what the other guy does, you just worry about your reps and your decision-making and don’t let somebody else’s performance pressure you into bad decisions — I think you see an elevation of the whole group.
“We strive to be the best quarterback room top to bottom in the country,” he said, “and we’ve got a little ways to go in my opinion.”
