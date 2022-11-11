In the middle of conducting postgame interviews on the football field at Stanford, Cougar running back Nakia Watson paused when he noticed a young fan decked out in Washington State garb.

Then, he took a moment to go give the kid his game-worn headband. After the gesture, the fan and Watson were smiling ear-to-ear.

Watson’s signature big cheesy grin was a sight WSU badly missed seeing the previous two weeks when the junior was sidelined with an injury sustained in the first half Oct. 8 at No. 6 USC.

Tags

Recommended for you