In the middle of conducting postgame interviews on the football field at Stanford, Cougar running back Nakia Watson paused when he noticed a young fan decked out in Washington State garb.
Then, he took a moment to go give the kid his game-worn headband. After the gesture, the fan and Watson were smiling ear-to-ear.
Watson’s signature big cheesy grin was a sight WSU badly missed seeing the previous two weeks when the junior was sidelined with an injury sustained in the first half Oct. 8 at No. 6 USC.
The Cougars lost that one, then the next two without their starting tailback.
In his triumphant return, Watson racked up a career-high 166 rushing yards and one touchdown in the 52-14 beatdown Saturday in Stanford, Calif. Not only was it like he never left, he was looking better than ever.
“I knew what I had to do,” Watson said. “I knew I missed a lot of games, so I had a lot of things to make up for, not only for me but for my teammates and my coaches. That’s the kind of mindset that I had.”
Often one to mention his teammates, Watson was asked by the Pac-12 Network TV crew what he was going to do for his offensive line who helped pave the way for his rushing lanes.
“I gave them a hug but I’m going to have to do something bigger for them,” said Watson, again flashing the huge smile. “I’m going to have to get them some In-N-Out (Burger) or something.”
Watson’s big impact could be considered somewhat of a surprise this season. While the “Coug Raid” offense is a pass-heavy system, it still requires a steady ground game to be successful.
The Austin, Texas, native has piled up 491 rushing yards at a 6.1-yard clip and three touchdowns in seven games this season. But Watson does more than just run the football — he also owns 15 catches for 177 yards and two more scores and has been solid in pass protection for quarterback Cam Ward.
“I think Nakia Watson has been above expectation,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I think we knew he was a good runner, but what he’s done in the passing game and how versatile he is in pass (protection) and all that stuff (has been big).”
He also brings the intangibles. Dickert said there’s a calming effect on the offense when a veteran like Watson is in the lineup.
“I think the biggest thing, Nakia can sometimes be a pretty quiet guy and he does it through work ethic,” Dickert said, “but having him back out there lifted the spirits and the mindset I think of everybody from the coaches on down.”
To top it off, Watson’s return was almost like something out of a movie. WSU combined for only 65 rushing yards in back-to-back losses to Oregon State and No. 14 Utah without Watson.
Against Stanford, Watson had a 65-yard carry on his second touch of the game.
It was a bit of deja vu from Watson’s breakout game against his old team, Wisconsin, on Sept. 10.
In that one, Watson scored both of WSU’s touchdowns in the 17-14 win, including a spectacular spin move out of a tackle on the go-ahead, 31-yard score in the third quarter.
“It’s definitely a similar feeling. I came out with a chip on my shoulder just like I did when we played Wisconsin,” Watson said.
That chip on his shoulder comes from a feeling of having something to prove, Watson has said on more than one occasion.
He’s a player who had to wait for his time to shine.
Watson was a longtime backup in his three seasons with the Badgers from 2018-20. Last season, he sat behind running backs Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh on the depth chart until finally getting his first start in the season finale — the Sun Bowl against Central Michigan.
This year, Watson is finally the feature back and he’s proven his worth when he can stay healthy.
After the Stanford game, Watson was asked if he felt 100 percent.
“I feel 1,000 percent,” he said.