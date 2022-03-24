SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A change of scenery certainly didn’t work for the Washington State baseball team. The Cougars still struggled to find any offensive rhythm Wednesday.
Santa Clara erupted for eight runs in the middle innings and limited Washington State to just six hits as the Broncos bounced the Cougars 9-2 in a nonconference game at Schott Stadium.
Matt Jew went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI for Santa Clara (12-7). Michael O’Hara was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Efrain Manzo went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Robert Hipwell added a two-run home run in the fourth.
Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Washington State (9-11), which has lost four straight and was outhit in this one 11-6. Freshman infielder Ethan Hainline went 2-for-4.
Alex Reelfs (2-3) picked up the win. He allowed four hits, one walk and two runs, both earned, in six innings. Reelfs struck out 10. Cade Pilchard worked the final three innings, allowing two hits and two walks, striking out three to earn his first save of the season.
Sophomore right-hander Elias Farland (0-2) took the loss, allowing one hit, two walks and three runs, all earned in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out five.
Jew had a one-out, RBI single to put Santa Clara in front 1-0 in the first.
The Cougars countered in the top of the third with two outs. Sophomore infielder Kyle Russell and senior infielder Jack Smith each singled into right field to set up Matthews, who doubled to left to put Washington State in front 2-1.
However, the Broncos tallied five fourth-inning runs to take the lead for good. Hoipwell started it with his first homer of the season. Two outs later, a walk and two singles loaded the bases for Jew, who unloaded them with a double to left-center that made it 6-2 Santa Clara.
The Broncos tallied three more in the fifth. They got a two singles and a hit batsman squeezed around an out. O’Hara would single to right, and an error in the field allowed all three runners to come around.
Washington State continues its road trip with a three-game series starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Stanford.
Washington State 002 000 000—2 6 1
Santa Clara 100 530 00x—9 11 1
Barnum, Farland (2), Liss (4), Kaelber (4), Lee (5), Grillo (6), Kmetko (7), Sierra (8) and Meyer; Reelfs, Pilchard (7) and Poss. W—Reelfs. L—Farland. S—Pilchard.