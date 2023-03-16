Wazzu baseball drops home decision to San Francisco

Sometimes in baseball, all it takes is one bad inning for things to spiral out of control. Washington State experienced that firsthand Wednesday.
The Cougars allowed nine runs in the seventh inning, blowing what was a five-run lead at that point in a 14-8 nonconference loss to San Francisco at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Five players had two hits for the Dons (9-4), winners of three consecutive games. Will Asby went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Mario DeMera was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Harris Williams III went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Christian Stapleton went 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and three RBI. Zach Griffin was 2-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Five players also had two hits for the Cougars (13-3), who were outhit 15-11. Junior Sam Brown went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Senior first baseman Jacob McKeon doubled twice, scored two runs and had an RBI. Sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline went 2-for-5 with a solo home run. Junior outfielder Nate Swarts went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Sophomore third baseman Cam Magee went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Oscar Lepe (2-0) allowed a hit and a walk in one inning of relief to earn the win. He struck out one.
Junior right-hander Shane Spencer (1-1) allowed a hit, a walk and two earned runs without getting an out in the seventh inning to suffer the loss.
It was Washington State’s first game as a ranked team since 2010, and the Cougars looked like they were going to cruise as they held an 8-3 lead after six innings.
Down 2-1 going to the bottom of the third, Washington State erupted for five runs. After McKeon led off with a walk, Brown smacked his sixth homer of the year, this one to right, to make it 3-2 Cougars. Hainline followed on the next pitch with a shot shot to center. After a walk and a failed pickoff attempt allowed sophomore catcher Will Cresswell get to third, Swarts hit a one-out triple. Junior shortstop Kyle Russell then finished the rally with a squeeze bunt and a 6-2 advantage.
Washington State then had single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings. McKeon scored on a wild pitch with one out in the fourth and Magee had a two-out infield single that plated a run in the fifth.
San Francisco got one of those back in the sixth to make it 8-3, then exploded in the seventh inning that saw the Dons send 13 batters to the plate. Asby hit a three-run homer to right-center off Spencer that tied it at 8. Three batters later, Darius Foster doubled in the go-ahead run. Williams scored Foster on a double of his own. Three batters after that, Stapleton had a two-run double that made it 12-8.
San Francisco added a pair of runs in the eighth on a two-out single by Williams. The Cougars couldn’t mount any kind of rally in their final two at-bats.
Washington State next opens a three-game home series at 4:05 p.m. Friday against Oregon.
San Francisco 002 001 920—14 15 4
Washington State 105 110 000—8 11 2
Hearn, Wittman (3), Burdick (4), Lombard (5), Lepe (6), Cabrera (7), Barrett (8) and Griffin; Jones, Farland (6), Liss (6), Baughn (7), Spencer (7), Wilford (7), Orr (8), Cottrell (9) and Cresswell. W — Lepe. L — Spencer.