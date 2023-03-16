Wazzu baseball drops home decision to San Francisco

Washington State senior Jacob McKeon slides into home plate during Wednesday's nonconference game against San Francisco at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

Sometimes in baseball, all it takes is one bad inning for things to spiral out of control. Washington State experienced that firsthand Wednesday.

The Cougars allowed nine runs in the seventh inning, blowing what was a five-run lead at that point in a 14-8 nonconference loss to San Francisco at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Five players had two hits for the Dons (9-4), winners of three consecutive games. Will Asby went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Mario DeMera was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Harris Williams III went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Christian Stapleton went 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and three RBI. Zach Griffin was 2-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Tags

Recommended for you