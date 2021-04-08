OREM, Utah — Freshman right-hander Tyler Hoeft, the second of eight Washington State pitchers, tossed 3 shutout innings and junior infielder Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run homer in the sixth Wednesday as the Cougars beat Utah Valley 5-3 in a nonconference baseball game at UCCU Ballpark.
Senior infielder Jack Smith drove in two runs for WSU (14-10), which now has won two straight after losing six consecutive games.
Hoeft replaced rookie starter Duke Brotherton in the second inning and allowed one hit and one walk.
Cole Yocum of Utah Valley walked the first three batters of the game, then allowed a two-run single to Smith as the Cougs tallied three in the inning.
Garrett Broussard had two hits for the Wolverines (5-20).
The Cougs’ eight pitchers allowed a combined five hits and the final three of them induced one out apiece in the ninth.
Freshman Kyle Russell started at second base for the Cougars after missing 19 games with a hamstring injury.
WSU next plays a three-game Pac-12 series at Utah starting at 5 p.m. Friday
WSU 300 002 000—5 6 2
UVU 020 000 010—3 5 1
Brotherton, Hoeft (2), Ross (6), Kaelber (7), Barison (8), Newstrom (9), Leonard (9), Sierra (9) and Meyer. Yocum, Brown (1), Hall (3) Otis (5), Zeleny (7), Smith (8), Triplett (9) and Sims.
W—Hoeft (1-0). L—Yocum (0-1). Sv—Sierra (1).
WSU hits — Manzardo 2 (HR), Montez 2 (3B), Smith, Kolden.
Utah Valley hits — Broussard 2, Sims, Hayes, Lords (3B).