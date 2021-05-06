Junior All-American first baseman Kyle Manzardo went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI on Wednesday as the Washington State baseball team cruised to a 16-8 nonconference victory against Seattle at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“Offensively, we did a really good job,” coach Brian Green said. “You can look at the extra-base hits and home runs and all of that, but we only struck out four times and walked three, so the ratio was good. A lot of middle-of-the-field and a lot of loud outs, so the guys did a really good job of grinding.”
Manzardo was one of six players to record two or more hits for the Cougars (22-17), who entered the game ranked 20th in the nation in hitting with a .301 average. Sophomore catcher Jake Meyer went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and junior outfielder Jacob McKeon also was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Senior first baseman Tristan Peterson had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Senior third baseman Jack Smith went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored.
Julian Kodama was 3-for-5 for the Redhawks (13-26) with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Drake Maningo and Gavin Rork each had two hits, with Rork driving in a pair of runs.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (4-5) went 2 1/3 innings of two-hit relief to pick up the win. He struck out two.
“I struggled a little bit (Sunday) against Oregon and I came back and was like I’m just going to fill up the zone and just keep throwing strikes,” Hawkins said.
Morgan White (1-3) allowed five hits, two walks and six earned runs in the first 1 1/3 innings to take the loss.
Seattle tallied four runs in the first, but WSU, which has won three consecutive games, got three in its half, including two on Peterson’s fourth homer of the year.
The Cougars got three more in the second to take the lead for good. Freshman second baseman Kyle Russell tripled home a pair of runs, and Kolden had a sacrifice fly to take a 6-4 lead.
WSU then blew it open in the third with a five-run inning. Meyer doubled in a run with one out and McKeon singled home Meyer. Kolden then had an RBI double and Manzardo capped the rally with a two-run single.
The Cougars increased their lead to 16-4 with a five-run fifth. Freshman Gunner Gouldsmith, who came on to replace Russell after an injury, singled home a run, and Kolden followed with another RBI single. Then Manzardo sent a 2-0 pitch over the wall in right for a three-run homer, his 10th of the season.
“I was really proud of the response,” Green said, “not because we scored the three runs (in the first), but even the attitude (when they) were down four it was like, ‘Let’s get to work.’ It feels like that even when there’s no score.”
The Redhawks tallied two in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough.
WSU continues an eight-game homestand with a three-game Pac-12 series starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday against No. 16 UCLA.
Seattle 400 002 110—8 13 1
WSU 335 050 00x—16 18 3
Morgan White, Peter Chronowski (2), Nestor German (4), Alex Jemel (5), Desmond Parisotto (7), Kohl Petersen (8) and Justin Mazzone, Grant Heiser (6); Tyler Hoeft, Michael Newstrom (1), Brody Barnum (3), Dakota Hawkins (3), Radd Thomas (6), Grant Taylor (6), Will Sierra (7), Connor Barison (8) and Jake Meyer.
W—Hawkins. L—White.
Seattle hits — Julian Kodama 3 (2B), Gavin Rork 2 (2B) Drake Maningo 2, Kai Alberghini, Connor O’Brien, Shane Jamison, Chase Wells, Austin Lively, Kyle Sherick.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 4 (HR), Jake Meyer 3 (2B), Jacob McKeon 3 (2B), Tristan Peterson 2 (HR), Jack Smith 2 (HR), Kodie Kolden 2 (2B), Kyle Russell (3B), Gunner Gouldsmith.