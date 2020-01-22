Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich on Tuesday reportedly hired two former assistants from Hawaii to join him with the Cougars. Those were Mark Banker, who oversaw linebackers at Hawaii, and Ricky Logo, a lineman coach. The news was first reported by the Athletic.
Banker, who spent three seasons with the San Diego Chargers (1999-2001), was an assistant for two seasons at Hawaii under Rolovich. It was his second stint at UH after serving as a special teams and outside linebackers coach in 1995. Banker also served as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator from 2015-16, with his unit ranking ninth nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (109.8) in the first of those seasons.
Logo, who had also spent two seasons under Rolovich at Hawaii, helped the Rainbow Warriors in 2018 notch 30 sacks.
Hawaii went 10-5 last season while the Cougars were 6-7. Both played in bowl games.