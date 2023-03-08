Wazzu men hoping for their own underdog run

Washington State guard TJ Bamba hangs on the rim after slamming a fast break dunk during the first half of Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference game against the Washington Huskies at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson

There’s no bigger boost of motivation for the Washington State men’s basketball team heading into the Pac-12 tournament than the one it received from the team it shares its gym with.

The Cougar women completed a Cinderella run to become first-time Pac-12 champions Sunday with their 65-61 win against UCLA, doing it as a No. 7 seed.

Now, the fifth-seeded Cougar men (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) will try to start their own improbable run when they tip off against 12th-seeded Cal (3-28, 2-18) at 2:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

