TUCSON, Ariz. — The Washington State men’s golf team made a 26-shot improvement Tuesday at the Arizona Intercollegiate, sitting 13th overall after two rounds of play at the Sewailo Golf Club.
The Cougars, who shot a 312 in the opening round of the season Monday, had all of their players improve their score in the second round by five strokes or more. They have a two-day total of 28-over-par 598.
Senior Nicklaus Chiam leads the way for WSU, as he had a 3-under 68 in the second round and sits tied for 13th in the individual standings at 2-over 144. Chiam had a 76 in the first round. Also making an eight-shot improvement was senior Eric Hagen.
The event concludes at 9 a.m. today.
Team leader — Arizona, 559.
WSU placing — 13th, 598.
Individual leader — Brad Reeves, Arizona, 137.
WSU individuals — T13. Nicklaus Chiam 144; T51. Max Sekulic 151; T57. Eric Hagen 152; T57. Nate Plaster 152; T65. Pono Yanagi 153.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Idaho second in preseason poll
The Idaho women’s golf team was picked second in the Big Sky preseason coaches’ poll, it was announced.
The Vandals, who also were the runners-up in 2019, picked up 81 points to finish behind league favorite Sacramento State, which earned nine of 11 first-place votes and finished with 99 points.
Idaho, which begins its season Feb. 8-9 at the Texas State Invitational in Kyle, Texas, return six players from last seasons’ team.
PRESEASON POLL
1. Sacramento State (9) 92; 2. Idaho 81; 3. Northern Arizona 77; 4. Portland State (1) 68; 5. Eastern Washington (1) 67; 6. Northern Colorado 57; 7. Southern Utah 53; 8. Montana State 34; 9. Weber State 33; 10. Montana 26; 11. Idaho State 17.