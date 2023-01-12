The Washington State men’s basketball team used a strong second half Wednesday to pull away from the California Golden Bears 66-51 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.
“Great effort, I thought, for our team coming off a big win in our last game,” said WSU coach Kyle Smith, whose squad upset No. 5 Arizona 74-61 on Saturday. “You never know how your team is going to come out.”
Without junior guard TJ Bamba, the team’s leading scorer, in the lineup because of a hand injury, the Cougars (8-10, 3-4) focused on solid defense and came out of the locker room on fire after halftime.
Freshman guard Kymany Houinsou got the second half scoring started for Washington State with a layup off an offensive rebound.
The Cougars scored the next 10 points, including two 3-pointers from senior forward DJ Rodman to take a 43-30 advantage.
“Now that I’ve had five in a row like this, that’s kind of my baseline now,” Rodman said. “I’ve known I’ve always had this in me, but I never shown it and never had that confidence in myself until now.”
The 13-point lead was the largest of the game to that point for the Cougars as they held California (3-14, 2-4) scoreless for the first 4:16 of the half.
The Golden Bears would not get closer than 11 the rest of the game. Washington State would lead by as many as 23 before allowing eight straight at the end.
Rodman hit 4-of-5 from beyond the arc en route to scoring 14 points, tying sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye for the team lead. Rodman also added six rebounds.
Washington State as a team hit nine 3s, including a solid 6-of-11 (54.5%) in the second half.
The defense stepped up for the Cougars, holding California to 8-of-28 (28.6%) from the field in the final 20 minutes, including 0-of-11 from distance. Washington State, which has won three of its four games to start the calendar year, outrebounded the Bears 22-13 in the half and 37-30 overall.
“We just had a good team effort,” junior guard Justin Powell said. “In the beginning, we didn’t come out as focused as we wanted to. They got up on us early. But in the second half, we came out with a little bit of purpose. We were communicating a lot better.”
The first half was a closer tale.
California’s Kuany Kuany scored the first five points of the contest as the Bears jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first 4:16.
Houinsou hit a jumper, Gueye converted a pair of dunks and a free throw and Powell connected from beyond the arc to give Washington State its first lead 14-12 at the 9:58 mark.
Gueye scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half.
The two teams traded baskets before Powell would give the Cougars the lead with 7:32 to go in the first half on a fast-break layup. Washington State would not trail again. Powell finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Marsa Robinson needed two late garbage time free throws to be the only California player to reach double figures, finishing with 11.
The Cougars will look to get to .500 in the conference when they host Stanford at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-10, 3-4)
Gueye 5-9 4-8 14, Jakimovski 2-5 0-0 5, Rodman 4-8 2-4 14, Houinsou 4-8 1-2 9, Powell 4-9 2-3 12, Mullins 2-5 0-0 5, Darling 1-2 0-0 3, Diongue 1-1 2-3 4, Rosario 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Olesen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 11-20 66.
Halftime: Washington St., 31-30. 3-Point Goals: California 5-20 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2), Washington St. 9-21 (Rodman 4-5, Powell 2-5, Darling 1-1, Jakimovski 1-3, Mullins 1-3, Houinsou 0-2, Olesen 0-2). Fouled Out: Kuany. Rebounds: California 27 (Thiemann 7), Washington St. 31 (Rodman 6). Assists: California 10 (Brown, Clayton 4), Washington St. 13 (Gueye, Mullins 3). Total Fouls: California 19, Washington St. 15. A: 3,208 (11,671).