The Washington State men’s basketball team used a strong second half Wednesday to pull away from the California Golden Bears 66-51 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.

“Great effort, I thought, for our team coming off a big win in our last game,” said WSU coach Kyle Smith, whose squad upset No. 5 Arizona 74-61 on Saturday. “You never know how your team is going to come out.”

Without junior guard TJ Bamba, the team’s leading scorer, in the lineup because of a hand injury, the Cougars (8-10, 3-4) focused on solid defense and came out of the locker room on fire after halftime.

