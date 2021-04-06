Wazzu qualifies for 5th straight NCAA tourney

Weekend Roundup
For the fifth consecutive season, the Washington State women’s volleyball team is off to the NCAA tournament.
The Cougars, who lost two of the final three matches and were off for a two-week stretch because of COVID-19 issues within the program, got an at-large bid into this year’s event Sunday.
WSU, which finished in fourth place in the conference with an 11-4 record, is seeded 15th nationally, and will receive a first-round bye. The Cougars take on either Western Kentucky or Jackson State in a second-round match at 7:30 p.m. Pacific on April 15 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.
The entire tournament will be conducted there because of virus protocols. The field, which normally is 64, has been paired down to 48 this season. The top 16 teams were seeded and all received first-round byes. Four courts will be used for four different time spots (9 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific) for the first two rounds in the convention center portion of the facility.
If Washington State wins its second-round match, the Cougars will play a regional semifinal April 18.
Washington State is led by sophomores Pia Timmer, Magda Jehlarova and Hannah Pukis. Timmer, an outside hitter, had 160 kills and averaged 3.2 kills per set. Pukis, a setter, is sixth in the Pac-12 with 525 assists. Jehlarova, a middle blocker, led the conference with a .415 hitting percentage and in solo blocks (17).
True freshman outside hitter Julianna Dalton also made an impact with 137 kills and 41 blocks.
The Hilltoppers (21-0) earned Conference USA’s automatic bid and will be playing in their 13th NCAA tournament. The Tigers (11-0) earned the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s auto bid.
WOMEN’S SOCCERUSC 1, WSU 0
LOS ANGELES — Washington State closed ranks around USC’s offense Sunday. But one bounce was the difference.
Angeles Escobar took a rebound and sent a shot low into the left-hand post as the Trojans beat the Cougars 1-0 in a Pac-12 match art McAlister Field.
WSU 0 0—0
USC 0 1—1
USC — Angeles Escobar (Tara McKeown), 55th,.
Shots — WSU 12, USC 15. Saves — WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 2. USC: Kaylie Collins 5
EWU 2, Idaho 0
CHENEY, Wash. — Now the waiting game for the Vandals begin.
The Eagles tallied a goal in each half to down Idaho in a Big Sky match at the EWU Soccer Field.
The loss for Idaho (5-5-0, 5-3-0), which had won five straight beforehand, could have major implications. If Eastern Washington (4-3-2, 3-1-2) records at least two ties next weekend at Montana, the Eagles will play in the conference tournament. If EWU loses one of the two games, Idaho will advance.
Idaho 0 0—0
EWU 1 1—2
EWU — McKaley Goffard, 16th.
EWU — Taylor Matheny (Goffard), 85th.
Shots — Idaho 9, EWU 13. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 1. EWU: Kelsee Winston 4.
FOOTBALLIdaho State 24, Idaho 21
POCATELLO — The Vandals’ offense toiled through a messy outing Saturday against Idaho State at Holt Arena in Pocatello, and couldn’t muster the firepower for a second consecutive last-minute victory despite a solid defensive performance from UI.
Idaho 0 6 9 7 — 22Idaho St. 14 0 0 10 — 24
First Quarter
ISU: Rango 3 run (Ryan kick), 7:40.
ISU: Hunter 17 run (Ryan kick), 1:53.
Second Quarter
UI: FG Coffey 27, 11:54.
UI: FG Coffey 27, :00.
Third Quarter
UI: Nayar 6 run (pass failed), 9:01.
UI: FG Coffey 27, 4:05.
Fourth Quarter
ISU: FG Ryan 27, 13:35.
ISU: Fredrickson 32 pass from Vander Waal (Ryan kick), 8:32.
UI: Hatten 18 pass from Nayar (Coffey kick), 2:48.
UI ISU
First downs 20 18
Rushes-yards 38-151 38-85
Passing 190 398
Comp-Att-Int 17-44-1 21-35-2
Return Yards 34 31
Punts-Avg. 8-50.3 7-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-Yards 7-45 5-41
Time of Possession 28:31 31:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, Ro. Johnson 14-53, Ni. Romano 7-29, Ni. Nayar 5-23, Dy. Thigpen 6-21, Mi. Beaudry 4-19, Team 1-7, Lo. Kendall 1-(minus 1). Idaho St., Ma. Rango 18-62, Ra. Hunter 11-40, Team 1-(minus 1), Ty. Vander Waal 8-(minus 16).
PASSING: Idaho, Ni. Nayar 11-34-1-130, Mi. Beaudry 5-9-0-50. Idaho St., Ty. Vander Waal 21-35-2-398.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Ha. Hatten 9-95, Cu. Haywood 4-44, Lo. Kendall 1-30, Ni. Romano 2-14, Co. Whitney 1-7. Idaho St., Ta. Conner 9-208, Xa. Guillory 2-52, Je. Harris 2-46, Na. Shubert 3-38, Ch. Fredrickson 1-32, Ma. Rango 3-17.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU 10, Stanford 9
It might have been anticlimactic, but the Washington State baseball team will take it.
Senior Tristan Peterson was hit by a pitch with one out in the 10th, forcing in the winning run for the Cougars on Saturday against No. 24 Stanford at Bailey-Brayton Field to salvage the final game of a three-game Pac-12 set.
Stanford 022 220 010 0—9 10 2
WSU 002 151 000 1—10 13 2
Dowd, Pancer (4), Weiermiller (5), Williams (5), Dixon (6), Palisch (7), Grech (8) and Huff; Farland, Kaelber (3), Newstrom (4), Barison (5), Kmetko (5), Leonard (7), Hoeft (8), Sierra (10) and Albrecht, Meyer (7).
W—Sierra. L—Grech.
Stanford hits — Tim Tawa 2 (HR), Adam Crampton 2 (2B), Christian Robinson (2B), Drew Bowser, Kody Huff, Vincent Martinez, Nick Brueser, Tommy Troy.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 3 (2 2B), Jacob McKeon 2 (2B), Tristan Peterson 2 (2B), Kodie Kolden 2 (2B), Collin Montez (2B), Justin Van De Brake, Jack Smith, Gunner Gouldsmith.
PREP CROSS COUNTRYPullman girls win GSL culminating event
SPOKANE — Buoyed by five top-10 finishes, the Pullman girls nosed past West Valley to win the Greater Spokane League culminating event Saturday at Central Valley High School.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 55, Pullman 63, Shadle Park 69, Rogers 73, East Valley 97, Othello 136.
Winner — Daniel Lee, Rog, 16:08.89.
Pullman individuals — 4. Liam Fitzgerald 17:48.25; 8. Leonardo Hoffman 18:13.89; 14. Brendan Doumit 18:58.52; 17. Jose Najera 19:18.60; 23. Kurtis Johnston 20:04.00; 25. Nigel Mumford 20:21.92; 27. Bryan Fulfs 20:26.87; 36. Ryan Clark 21:06.73; 40. Kieran Hampson 21:45.37.
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 33, West Valley 34, East Valley 84, Othello 91, Rogers 129.
Winner — Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 20:52.28.
Pullman individuals — 3. Poppy Edge 21:11.14; 4. Nicole Jones 21:36.18; 7. Madeline Jones 22:04.50; 9. Anna Fitzgerald 22:41.76; 10. Elly Kunkel 22:50.85; 12. Audrey Cousins 23:57.73; 13. Abigail Wacker 23:58.09; 17. Suzie McKee 24:23.10.
PREP GIRLS’ SOCCERPullman 2, East Valley 1
Pullman freshman Keely Franklin scored on a penalty kick inside the final minute as the Greyhounds edged East Valley to secure their first winning season since 2013.
Hannah James scored for the Greyhounds (6-5) early in the second half.
Pullman 0 2—2
East Valley 0 1—1
Pullman — Hannah James (Abi Wadsworth ), 41st.
East Valley — Denise Cousins, 60th.
Pullman — Keely Franklin (penalty kick), 79th.
Shots — East Valley 6, Pullman 6
Saves — EV: Gordon 3. Pullman: Biorn 5.
PREP BASEBALLMoscow 14-14, Lakeland 8-8
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow swept a Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader against Lakeland of Rathdrum on Saturday.
GAME 1
Moscow 403 040 3—14 10 3
Lakeland 012 500 0— 8 10 5
Barrett Abendroth, Isaac Staszkow (3), Ethan McLaughlin (4), Mike Kiblen (5), Ryan Delusa (7) and Jack Bales. Josh Mason, Cole Strietzel (5), Scott Pote (5), Carson Seay (6) and Sam Pemberton.
Moscow hits — Delusa 3, Abendroth 2, Devon Conway 2, Kiblen, Staszkow, Jack Bales.
Lakeland hits — Pote 3, Mason 2 (2B), Scott Hocking 2, Pemberton, Nick Nowell, Garrett Love.
GAME 2
Moscow 007 005 2—14 7 7
Lakeland 120 003 2— 8 8 6
Chad Redinger, Cody Isakson (6), Jamison Green (6), Ryan Delusa (7) and Jack Bales. Cameron Harris, Payden Wyson (3), Sean Tierney (5), Bryson Fisher (7) and Vandever.
Moscow hits — Conway 2, Kiblen, Abendroth, Delusa (2B), Isakson (2B), Dylan Decker.
Lakeland hits — Hocking 3, Tierney 2, Pemberton 2 (2B), Strietzel (2B).
PREP SOFTBALLMoscow 19-2,Lakeland 14-13
RATHDRUM, Idaho — A grand slam from Sydnee Verlin in the third inning helped propel Moscow softball to victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Lakeland of Rathdrum before the visitors went cold to fall in Game 2 for a 4A Inland Empire League split.
GAME 1
Moscow 00(12) 043 0—19 8 8
Lakeland 045 111 2—14 11 2
Maya Kees and Megan Highfill. Devry Burch, Kathryn Wardak (3), Haylee Smit (4) and Payton Sterling.
Moscow hits — Sydnee Verlin 2 (HR), Amanda Pouchnik 2, Jessica Smith 2, Addie Branen, Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Haikley Gosch 2, Haylee Smit 2, Payton Sterling 2, Harley See, Kyleigh Dyer, Olivia Standinger, Delaney Gosch, Cienna Walls.
GAME 2
Moscow 002 000— 2 5 3
Lakeland 250 024—13 13 1
Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill. Kathryn Wardak and Payton Sterling.
Moscow hits — Sidnie Smith 2, Addie Branen, Sydnee Verlin, Emily Hammond.
Lakeland hits — Cienna Walls 4 (2B), Hailey Gosch 2, Haylee Smith 2, Delaney Gosch 2, Harley See (2B), Olivia Standinger (2B), Payton Sterling (2B).