Wazzu’s Abe Lucas expected to start for Seahawks

FILE - Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) blocks during a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Charles Cross and Abe Lucas were drafted to be the bookends to the Seattle Seahawks offensive now and in the future. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

RENTON — Asked Monday his thoughts on possibly starting three rookies, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he wouldn’t answer because it would be a de facto confirmation that the team was, in fact, starting three rookies.

“You’ll have to wait and see on who’s playing,” he said.

But if the depth chart released by the Seahawks on Tuesday proves accurate, the Seahawks will indeed start three rookies against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday.

