With the shade from his cap slightly obscuring the rest of his goatee, Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris almost resembled a “Top Gun” movie character with his dark sunglasses, mustache and calm and serious demeanor.

The new pilot of the Cougar offense talked Wednesday about his early observations from fall camp at Gesa Field as WSU installs its “Coug Raid” version of the “Air Raid” offense.

Morris brings his high-profile attack from Incarnate Word and the FCS ranks back to Pullman, where he was a receivers coach for Mike Leach in 2012.

