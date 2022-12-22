HOUSTON — The Washington State women’s basketball team clamped down defensively in the second quarter Wednesday. It was the difference between winning and losing.
WSU forced Houston to miss 11 of its 13 shots in the second and used a 16-4 run to earn a 70-63 victory in its final nonconference game of the season at the Fertitta Center.
“We’re happy to walk out of here with a win,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Houston is a very scary team to face. If you’re not used to that kind of defensive pressure, then it makes you make mistakes. I’m happy we had so many players step up today. I wanted to have a lot of ball handlers on the floor and felt like we got into a decent rhythm. We answered the call, which is exciting to see from this team. Every time Houston made a run, we answered back and never let them take the lead.”
Senior forward Ula Motuga paced Washington State (10-2) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied 11 points and five assists. Senior guard Johanna Teder had 11 points, as did sophomore guard Tara Wallack. Senior center Bella Murekatete tallied eight points and 10 rebounds.
Laila Blair finished with 21 points for Houston (3-10), which turned the ball over 20 times. Britney Onyeje added 15 points. Tiara Young had 11 points.
Houston had an 8-0 spurt midway through the first quarter to take a 13-6 advantage, and went to the second quarter up 17-12.
The hosts held the lead for much of the second, but then Washington State took charge. It went on a 15-0 run that stretch over a 6:40 stretch of the second and third quarters to take a 35-21 lead. Leger-Walker had five points, and Teder and Motuga four each to put the visitors in front.
Houston got it back within seven at the 5:42 mark of the third, but Washington State pushed its lead out to 15 with two minutes to go before the hosts got it down to 46-39 heading to the fourth.
Houston was able to come within one possession of tying it three minutes into the final quarter, but Washington State was able to keep it at arm’s length the rest of the way.
The visitors held advantages in rebounding (36-29), assists (16-9) and points in the paint (38-16) to win for the third consecutive game.
Washington State, which just concluded a stretch of three games in five days, next plays at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at home against Utah.
Motuga 6-6 2-2 14, Leger-Walker 5-15 1-2 11, Teder 1-8 8-9 11, Wallack 3-5 2-2 11, Murekatete 2-5 4-4 8, Sarver 3-3 2-2 8, Tuhina 3-7 1-3 7, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-24 70.
Blair 8-18 3-4 21, Onyeje 5-7 0-0 15, Hill 3-7 2-3 8, Patterson 0-6 2-2 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Young 3-10 5-5 11, Purvis 1-2 2-3 4, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 14-17 63.
Washington State 12 16 18 24—70
3-point goals — Washington State 4-19 (Wallack 3-4, Teder 1-7, Gardner 0-1, Tuhina 0-2, Leger-Walker 0-5), Houston 7-19 (Onyeje 5-7, Blair 2-7, Purvis 0-1, Patterson 0-4). Rebounds — Washington State 36 (Murekatete 10), Houston 29 (Hill 6). Assists — Washington State 16 (Leger-Walker 5), Houston 9 (Jones 3). Total fouls — Washington State 17, Houston 23. A — 678.