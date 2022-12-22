HOUSTON — The Washington State women’s basketball team clamped down defensively in the second quarter Wednesday. It was the difference between winning and losing.

WSU forced Houston to miss 11 of its 13 shots in the second and used a 16-4 run to earn a 70-63 victory in its final nonconference game of the season at the Fertitta Center.

“We’re happy to walk out of here with a win,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Houston is a very scary team to face. If you’re not used to that kind of defensive pressure, then it makes you make mistakes. I’m happy we had so many players step up today. I wanted to have a lot of ball handlers on the floor and felt like we got into a decent rhythm. We answered the call, which is exciting to see from this team. Every time Houston made a run, we answered back and never let them take the lead.”

