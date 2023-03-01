With just one more victory, the Washington State women’s basketball team will reach a program-record 20 wins in the NCAA era.

Not a bad place to be for a team hoping for its third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament as it prepares for this week’s Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

The seventh-seeded Cougars (19-10, 9-9 Pac-12) open against 10th-seeded California (13-16, 4-14) at 6 p.m. Pacific (Pac-12 Network) today at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Tags

Recommended for you