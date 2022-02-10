The Washington State’s women basketball team found out where it stacks up against one of the country’s best Wednesday. The Cougars found out quickly they have much work to do.
Washington State shot a season-worst 17.5 percent from the field and committed 13 turnovers in falling to No. 24 Oregon 83-30 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.
“They’re hard to guard, great weapons all over the floor,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We never figured out how to guard them, and we got really out of whack and missed a lot of early shots. I think it just affected our confidence. Clearly, we couldn’t put any points on the board. It wasn’t much of a game, it’s disappointing, and that’s where we leave it.”
Endyia Rodgers paced the Ducks (15-7, 7-3) with 17 points and six rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sedona Prince contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Junior center Bella Murekatete led Washington State (14-8, 6-5), losers of two straight after winning four in a row, with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
The Cougars were handcuffed all game thanks to Oregon’s defense. Washington State was just 11-for-63 from the field, including 3-for-29 (10.3 percent) from 3-point range, and got to the line just six times. The Cougars were dominated in just about every statistical category.
“They close out fast, they’re athletic, quick and long,” Ethridge said. “I thought we got great looks early. When they didn’t go, maybe we pressed a little bit. If we’re going to win, we’re going to have to make some of those. We’re limited in our shooting. We’ve got to have certain people knock down some shots. When we did have good looks and did have what should have been some easy baskets inside, we made them hard and difficult.”
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who came into the game averaging 17.2 points, good enough for second in the conference, was held to a season-low four points on 2-for-14 shooting from the field.
Oregon, which lost its previous two games on the road to No. 7 Arizona and Arizona State, outrebounded Washington State 53-33 and held advantages in assists (21-9), points in the paint (32-12), fast-break points (12-4), second-chance points (12-4), points off turnovers (18-4) and bench points (25-7). The Ducks shot an impressive 33-for-65 (50.8 percent) overall and was 8-for-22 (36.4 percent) from outside.
The domination started early and never subsided. Oregon scored 21 of the first 23 points of the game and held a 23-6 lead at the end of the first. Washington State missed 15 of its first 17 shots in the opening 10 minutes.
The Ducks increased their advantage to 40-23 at halftime, then stepped on the gas in the third quarter, limiting the Cougars to just 2-for-16 (12.5 percent) shooting from the field in starting the quarter on a 15-2 run and ending it with an 11-3 spurt. The lead was 44 entering the fourth quarter. Washington State never got any closer.
The Cougars continue their five-game homestand at 7 p.m. Friday against UCLA.
“Nobody will be scared of us,” Ethridge said. “We’ve put ourselves in a decent position in thie league. But at this point, no one is going to be afraid to walk into our gym and play us. If anyone thought it was going to become easier as we went down the stretch, it’s just not.”
OREGON (15-7, 7-3)
Rogers 7-14 0-0 17, Paopao 5-12 2-2 14, Prince 5-6 2-2 12, Parrish 4-8 0-0 9, Scherr 3-7 0-0 6, Hurst 3-6 1-2 9, Watson 1-1 4-4 6, Dufficy 2-3 0-0 4, Pinto 2-5 0-2 4, Hosendove 1-3 0-2 2, Kyei 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 9-14 83.
WASHINGTON STATE (14-8, 6-5)
Murekatete 3-10 3-4 9, K. Leger-Walker 3-9 0-0 8, C. Leger-Walker 2-14 0-0 4, Motuga 1-7 0-0 2, Teder 0-8 0-0 0, Wallack 1-7 2-2 4, Levy 1-1 0-0 3, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 0-1 0-00 0. Totals 11-63 5-6 30.
Oregon 23 17 26 17—83
Washington State 6 11 5 8—30
3-point goals — Oregon 8-22 (Rogers 3-4, Hurst 2-4, Paopao 2-6, Parrish 1-5, Dufficy 0-1, Scherr 0-2), Washington State 3-29 (K. Leger-Walker 2-6, Levy 1-1, Sarver 0-1, Clarke 0-1, Woods 0-1, Motuga 0-3, Wallack 0-4, C. Leger-Walker 0-6, Teder 0-6). Rebounds — Oregon 53 (Prince, Scherr 8), Washington State 33 (Murekatete 9). Assists — Oregon 21 (Scherr 8), Washington State 9 (C. Leger-Walker 3). Total fouls — Oregon 9, Washington State 12. A — 760.