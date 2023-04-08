AUGUSTA, Ga. — Three towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, though nobody was hurt, and the second round of the Masters was suspended for the day amid heavy wind and rain.

The course was cleared once for 21 minutes by an earlier band of storms. The air horns sounded again at 4:22 p.m. as another set of arrived, forcing the evacuation of patrons and sending players and officials searching for cover.

Play was suspended for the day 90 minutes later. The second round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. EDT Saturday before the third round begins.

