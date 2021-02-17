Just when Washington high schools in the area thought they finally were going to get their chance to shine, Mother Nature had other plans.
Because of winter weather that struck the area during the weekend and Monday, all volleyball matches and cross country meets scheduled for Tuesday were postponed.
That includes these volleyball matches: Rogers at Pullman, Pomeroy at Colton and Garfield-Palouse hosting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse. Greyhounds coach Megan McNannay said she is hopeful the match against the Pirates will be rescheduled. The match between Pomeroy and the Wildcats has been rescheduled for Feb. 24. Vikings coach Brad Rader said the likelihood of their match against the Eagles being rescheduled was not good because matches from last week involving his team already had to be moved to the end of the shortened season.
Pomeroy’s home cross country meet, a seven-team jamboree that included Colton, Garfield-Palouse and Asotin, also was postponed. Athletic director Toddette McGreevy said in an email a decision would be made today as to whether the meet would be rescheduled for Thursday or Friday.
McGreevy also said Saturday’s meet at Tekoa-Rosalia, which also involved the same teams, was canceled.
Also, Troy athletic director James Stoner said the Trojans’ home boys’ basketball game against Logos was postponed and moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday.