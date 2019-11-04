Cougar soccer fans have watched Morgan Weaver pile up goals for four straight years, and Sunday they saw her biggest game yet in potentially her last game at the Lower Soccer Field.
The senior forward tied a program record with four goals on Senior Day and Washington State routed Colorado 4-1.
“I just wanted to come out and have fun,” Weaver said. “It was my last game here … and I wanted to make sure my goal was to have a great team effort and great team win, and I think that’s what happened today. I just loved every second of it.”
After each goal, it was all smiles and hugs for the Cougars (12-5-1, 5-4-1), who have won two straight games and all but guaranteed a spot in their 10th NCAA Tournament since 2008.
The day was a fitting celebration for WSU’s six seniors: Weaver, Ella Dederick, Averie Collins, Rachel Johnson, Katie Jones and Shayna Whieldon.
Collins assisted on two of Weaver’s goals and Dederick tallied four saves, including a diving, finger-tip block in the first period.
“Special day for our seniors,” Washington State coach Todd Shulenberger said. “They’ve earned it. This season, they’ve helped reshape and continue to build this program to another level. Today solidified it.”
Three of Weaver’s goals came in the second half in a nine-minute span, including two just 52 seconds apart.
None of the four goals resembled any of the others.
On the first one, the ball bounced out to Weaver in the Colorado box, and she sent it to the top right corner for an easy score.
On the second one, Weaver located the loose ball on a corner kick and slotted it past rushing Colorado goalkeeper Jalen Tompkins.
The third goal came on a perfect cross by Makamae Gomera-Stevens straight to Weaver for a header.
“Mak had an amazing cross,” Weaver said. “She’s given me that cross multiple times and I finally put it in the back of the net.”
The final goal came less than a minute later. Collins found Weaver sprinting up the middle and the senior-to-senior connection resulted in a goal to the bottom right corner of the net.
Weaver 4, Colorado 1.
“Every senior contributed, did a great job,” Shulenberger said. “And Morgan, she’s starting to warm up at the right time. That’s scary.”
Weaver upped her season total to 11 goals with six coming in the last two games. She scored two goals and assisted on another in a 4-1 win over Utah on Thursday.
Weaver said that after the Utah win, she knew the Cougars would beat Colorado. The win marked WSU’s first over the Buffaloes since 2015.
“I knew coming into this game that we were going to win,” Weaver said. “I just had a feeling after Thursday’s win ... about my team and the energy we brought, and the girls that did an amazing job decorating for senior night. I just had a great feeling and I already knew.”
Weaver’s four goals tied a program record set by school Hall of Fame inductee Kim Lynass in 1992 against Gonzaga.
The Buffaloes (11-6-2, 3-5-2) avoided a shutout with a goal by Taylor Kornieck in the 61st.
Washington State will round out the regular season with the Apple Cup against Washington. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday in Seattle.
Colorado 0 1—1
Washington State 1 3—4
WSU — Morgan Weaver (Brianna Alger, Averie Collins), 3rd.
WSU — Weaver (Bridget Rieken), 47th.
WSU — Weaver (Makamae Gomera-Stevens), 55th.
WSU — Weaver (Collins), 56th.
Colorado — Taylor Kornieck (Stephanie Zuniga), 61st.
Shots — Colorado 7, WSU 24.
Saves — Colorado: Jalen Tompkins 7. WSU: Ella Dederick 4, Rachel Johnson 0.
