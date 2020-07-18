Morgan Weaver scored 43 goals during a four-year run at Washington State, but she notched the biggest one of her career Friday.
The Portland Thorns FC forward netted her first professional goal in a 1-0 win against the North Carolina Courage to help her team to its first victory since the restart and boost the Thorns into the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup semifinal round in Herriman, Utah.
The goal came in the 68th minute on a clever nutmeg pass from midfielder Rocky Rodriguez. Weaver slipped beside her defender at the top of the goal area and tapped the ball with her right foot past diving Courage goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland for the score.
Weaver was all smiles as she leapt into the waiting arms of her teammates.
“I had to shoot the ball and it finally happened today,” Weaver said in a news release. “I’m so excited to share the win with my teammates.”
During an interview Thursday with CBS broadcaster Ann Schatz, Weaver placed an emphasis on having the confidence to take more shots, as that was what the second overall pick was drafted for. She said her teammates had been encouraging her to do so.
It was just a matter of time, and apt timing it was.
The result was a major upset for the eight-seeded Thorns against the two-time defending NWSL champion Courage — the tournament’s top seed — in the match at Zions Bank Stadium. The Thorns were given a major boost by goalie Britt Eckerstrom, who had a career-high eight saves.
It wasn’t the first time Weaver played in a high-stakes game against a team from North Carolina. Weaver and the Cougars lost to North Carolina 2-1 in a College Cup semifinal in December. As it happens, the last time Weaver scored before Friday was against the Tar Heels that night.
But this time, Weaver’s team came out on top.