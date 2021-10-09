SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Friday night in the opener of their NL Division Series.
Those two Giants standouts summed up this year perfectly for the NL West champs: a brilliant performance by the young right-hander supported by a veteran catcher who has shined on this big October stage so many times before.
Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford also homered to back a combined five-hitter by Webb and a pair of relievers.
The Dodgers will try to even the series when they send 20-game winner Julio Urías to the mound for Game 2 on Saturday night opposite Giants All-Star right-hander Kevin Gausman.
Tyler Rogers relieved for the final out in the eighth and Camilo Doval worked the ninth.
RED SOX 14, RAYS 6
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — J.D. Martinez hit a tie-breaking, three-run homer in his return to the lineup and Boston backed Tanner Houck’s clutch relief effort with a franchise postseason record five home runs, beating Tampa Bay to even their AL Division Series at a game each.
ASTROS 9, WHITE SOX 4
HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit a two-run double during a five-run seventh inning and Houston beat Chicago for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.
White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito permitted four runs and three hits in 4 innings. He tied a season high with five walks in his second career playoff start.
BREWERS 2, BRAVES 1
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading Milwaukee over Atlanta in the opener of their NL Division Series.
Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.