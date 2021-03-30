WOMEN'S SOCCER
UI 2, Sacramento State 0
Sophomore midfielder Sidney Schmidt scored an insurance goal with just 15 minutes remaining Sunday as the University of Idaho women’s soccer team stretched its winning streak to four with a 2-0 victory against Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference match at the Kibbie Dome.
“So proud of the team getting two wins this weekend,” coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “I thought we were very good today. Sac State is a tough team. They’re strong, physical and play a different formation you don’t see much, and I thought our players handled it well.”
Sac State 0 0—0
Idaho 1 1—2
Idaho — Margo Schoesler (Jadyn Hanks), 27th,
Idaho — Sidney Schmidt (Kasyie Bruce), 77th.
Shots — Sacramento State 9, Idaho 13. Saves — Sacramento State: Aaliyah Fesili 6. Idaho: Avrie Fox 2.
WSU 1, Colorado 0
BOULDER, Colo. — Senior midfielder Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored in the 98th minute to send the Cougars to their first Pac-12 win of the season at Prentup Field on Saturday.
“It was a gutsy win,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Colorado is a good team and hard to deal with. Their style and rhythm is tough to defend, and we were successful with what we needed to do today.”
Washington State 0 0 1—1
Colorado 0 0 0—0
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens, 98th.
Shots — WSU 18, Colorado 15. Saves — WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 5. Colorado: Dani Hansen 7
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arizona St. 9, WSU 0
PHOENIX — Joe Lampe went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the 16tth-ranked Sun Devils scored four runs in the first inning and finished a sweep of the Cougars in a Pac-12 Conference game at Municipal Stadium.
Junior outfielder Jacob McKeon and senior infielder Jack Smith had one hit each for Washington State (12-8, 1-5), which has lost four in a row and six of its past seven games after starting 11-2.
The Sun Devils (15-5, 4-2) held off a ninth-inning WSU rally for a 5-4 win the day before.
WSU 000 000 000—0 2 1
ASU 400 004 01x—9 11 0
Hawkins, Barnum (6), Newstrom (7), Sierra (7), Kmetko (8) and Meyer, Albrecht (8); Fall, Corrigan (7), Dennie (8) and Ferri, Cheema (8).
W—Fall. L—Hawkins.
WSU hits — Jacob McKeon, Jack Smith.
Arizona State hits — Sean McLan 2 (2B), Kai Murphy 2 (2B), Joe Lampe 2, Ethan Long (2B), Drew Swift, Hunter Jump, Sam Ferri, Seth Nager.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU falls in three at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Freshman setter Argentina Ung had 10 kills in her first career start, but the Cougars fell 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 to the 12th-ranked Utes in a Pac-12 match at the Huntsman Center.
Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis added 29 assists for Washington State (10-3, 10-3 Pac-12), which dropped out of first place with the defeat. Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 10 digs for the Cougars, who are two full matches now out of first place.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho 33, Southern Utah 32
Initially, the spotlight was on Idaho’s second man up at quarterback.
Yet by the end of Saturday’s wild, seesaw Big Sky battle at the Kibbie Dome, the Vandals’ third-year third-stringer had stolen the show in remarkable fashion.
Nikhil Nayar, an unsung redshirt sophomore out of Mercer Island, Wash., sparkled after taking over for injured rookie CJ Jordan late in the third quarter, guiding UI’s methodical two-minute series at the end of the fourth and tossing the go-ahead touchdown pass to junior Cutrell Haywood with seven seconds remaining.
The Vandals came back from a two-score deficit in the last period to beat Southern Utah in their home finale of the conference’s six-game spring season.
S. Utah 7 15 7 3 — 32Idaho 10 3 7 13 — 33
First Quarter
IDHO: Johnson 1 run (Coffey kick), 09:43
SUU: Green Jr. 1 run (Berz kick), 08:03
IDHO: FG Coffey 36, 03:08
Second Quarter
SUU: Schenks 68 pass from Miller (McLachlan run), 11:22
SUU: McLachlan 6 pass from Miller (Berz kick), 05:32
IDHO: FG Coffey 26, 00:46
Third Quarter
IDHO: Thigpen 24 run (Coffey kick), 05:19
SUU: Measom 60 pass from Miller (Berz kick), 00:07
Fourth Quarter
IDHO: Hatten 8 pass from Nayar (Coffey kick), 11:58
SUU: FG Gerardi 46, 02:16
IDHO: Haywood 7 pass from Nayar (pass failed), 00:07
SUU IDHO
First downs 18 31
Rushes-yards 20-53 44-209
Passing 422 326
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-2 28-47-0
Return Yards 122 97
Punts-Avg. 3-43.0 4-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalty-Yards 3-40 9-77
Time of Possession 25:15 34:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: S. Utah, Ja. Green Jr. 10-31, Ka. Davis 4-20, Da. Christiansen 4-7, La. Lawson 1-3, Ju. Miller 1-(minus 8). Idaho, Dy. Thigpen 9-110, Ni. Romano 11-39, CJ. Jordan 14-38, Ro. Johnson 8-27, Ni. Nayar 2-(minus 5).
PASSING: S. Utah, Ju. Miller 25-39-2-422. Idaho, CJ. Jordan 16-27-0-183, Ni. Nayar 12-20-0-143.
RECEIVING: S. Utah, Br. Schenks 3-126, La. Measom 4-89, Da. Christiansen 2-53, La. Lawson 8-50, Ko. Sekona 2-47, Da. Atencio 1-25, Fr. Harris III 2-18, Ta. McLachlan 2-11, Cl. Johnson 1-3. Idaho, Ha. Hatten 12-155, Cu. Haywood 6-68, Ni. Romano 3-42, Co. Whitney 3-37, Ky. Beacham 2-10, Ro. Johnson 1-9, Lo. Kendall 1-5.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Sandpoint 9-13, Moscow 8-2
SANDPOINT — In a 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader, visiting Moscow narrowly lost its grip on the lead in the final inning of Game 1 against Sandpoint before falling via five-inning mercy rule in Game 2.
Megan Highfill tripled once in each game for Moscow (0-2), while teammate Addie Branen hit three singles in the first contest and a triple of her own in the second.
“I thought we played OK in the first game,” Bears coach Ted Matsuoka said. “It was our first game of the year, so we were pretty happy with the way we played. They just came back and got us in the end.”
FIRST GAME
Moscow 203 201 0—8 7 5
Sandpoint 003 120 3—9 12 1
M. Kees and M. Highfill. J. Dickinson, C. Authier (3) and J. Inman.
Moscow hits — A. Branen 3, S. Smith 2 (2B), M. Highfill (3B), J. Smith.
Sandpoint hits — V. Barlow 2, J. Inman 2, L. Gammon 2, C. Authier 2 (2B), R. Cessna, K. Brackett, K. Ward (HR).
SECOND GAME
Moscow 100 10 —2 4 4
Sandpoint 150 07—13 14 0
S. Ellis and M. Highfill. M. Garman, C. Authier (5) and L. Gammon.
Moscow hits — M. Highfill (3B), B. Fleischman (2B), J. Smith (2B), A. Branen (3B).
Sandpoint hits — J, Inman 3 (3 2B), K. Ward 3 (2B), J, Cash 2, R. Cessna (2B), K. Brackett (2B), S. Lanie, K. Tuinstra, M. Garman, C. Authier.
NOTEBOOK
> Malaina Thacker of Idaho has been named Big Sky Conference Track Athlete of the Week. She won the 1,500-meter at a meet at Whitworth.
> Avrie Fox of Idaho was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer.
> Clarkston’s football game Friday at Pullman has been moved to Martin Stadium because of wet conditions at Pullman High School. Kickoff is still 7 p.m. No fans, cheerleaders or bands will be allowed.