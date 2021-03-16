Washington State’s men’s basketball team ended its season with a winning record, declining an invitation Sunday to the lower-level, eight-team CBI tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla.
With the news, first reported by Cougfan.com’s Jamey Vinnick, the Cougars will finish 14-13 — their first winning record since 2011-12, when WSU went 19-18 under coach Ken Bone, capping its season with a six-game run in the CBI.
The CBI uses a pay-to-play format, and participants generally have forked over $50,000 for a spot in the event.
Wazzu received a CBI invite last season before the COVID-19 pandemic axed postseason tournaments.
Wazzu started 8-0, winning all of its nonconference games before stumbling early in Pac-12 play. The young Cougs, who had four freshmen log starts, registered impressive wins against regular-season Pac-12 champion Oregon, then-No. 24 UCLA and versus Stanford in triple overtime on Feb. 20.
WSU went 5-6 against NCAA tournament qualifiers, defeating Texas Southern, Eastern Washington, Oregon, UCLA and Oregon State, and falling to OSU, UCLA, Colorado (twice) and USC (twice).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCougars take over firstin Pac-12
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sophomore Alexcis Lusby had nine kills as No. 16 Washington State assumed control of the Pac-12 Conference volleyball lead Sunday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win against Oregon State at Gill Coliseum.
The victory puts the Cougars (10-2) percentage points ahead of Washington (12-3) for the top spot in the league after this weekend’s matches. The two teams meet in a home-and-home series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Bohler Gym.
WSU has won six consecutive matches. The Cougars have won in sweeps in four of the past five matches.
Vandals fall to Eags
Idaho stormed to a first-set comeback win but fell in Big Sky play to Eastern Washington at Reese Court on Saturday, 29-31, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24.
The Vandals (6-8, 5-7) were led by junior Kennedy Warren’s 12 kills and 10 digs. Senior Avery Housley added 15 kills.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERMontana 1, Idaho 0 (OT)
MOSCOW — For the second time in three days, Montana and Idaho played a hard-fought match.
Also for the second time in three days, one goal decided the outcome. And in keeping with the same theme, it was the Grizzlies who found the opening.
Rita Long’s free kick with seconds remaining in the first overtime helped Montana earn a Big Sky victory at the Kibbie Dome on Sunday.
“I thought we were the better team,” said Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger, whose team dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the BSC. “We gave everything we had out there. We had the more dangerous chances. That was gut-wrenching to lose on a call that shouldn’t have been.”
Montana 0 0 1—1
Idaho 0 0 0—0
Montana — Rita Long, 100th.
Shots: Montana 6, Idaho 15. Saves: Montana — Claire Howard 5. Idaho — Avrie Long 1.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDPair of Cougs competeat Nationals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Washington State athletes competed at the NCAA indoor championship meet at the University of Arkansas.
Junior Charisma Taylor finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 8 inches. She achieved the mark on her first attempt, then duplicated it on her third try in the first round. Taylor broke her school record in the event, also earning first-team All-American honors.
In the final, the best she could manage was 43-3¾, so her top mark stood.
Colton Johnsen finished 10th in the men’s 3,000 final in 7:57.38. It was Johnsen’s second second-team All-American selection of the weekend.
PREP VOLLEYBALLBulldogs sweep Panthers
ASOTIN — Colfax’s Justice Brown piled up seven aces, adding a match-high 17 assists to guide the unbeaten Bulldogs to a 2B Bi-County League sweep of Asotin on Saturday, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12.]
Sophie Klaveano registered 11 kills for Colfax (7-0), and Anni Cox led all players with 12 digs.
PREP CROSS COUNTRYHounds win league meet
OTHELLO — Pullman prevailed in team competition on the boys’ and girls’ sides of a three-team 2A Greater Spokane League meet at Othello Golf Course.
Freshman Poppy Edge took first among individuals for the Greyhounds on the girls’ side with a 21:10 5K showing, while fellow Pullman ninth-grader Leo Hoffman was runner-up among the boys in 18:57.8. Pullman had five of the top 10 finishers in the girls’ race and four in the boys’.
“We were missing quite a few of our top returners from last season, but across the board, our team stepped up huge and showed both their strength and depth,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 27, East Valley 41, Othello 52
Medallist — Poppy Edge, Pullman, 21:10
Pullman individuals — 2. Leonardo Hoffman, 18:57.8; 4. Jose Najera, 19:41.8; 5. Nigel Mumford, 19:50; 6. Brendan Doumit 20:03.2; 11. Ryan Clark, 20:38.8.
BOYS
Team scores — Pullman 28, East Valley 33, Othello 63
Medallist — Ethan Sheffler, East Valley, 18:20.9
Pullman individuals — 1. Poppy Edge, 21:10; 3. Elly Kunkel, 23:32.8; 5. Abigail Wacker, 23:58.6; 8. Audrey Cousins, 25:07.2; 10. Suzie McKee, 25:29.3.