Sophomore guard Johanna Teder piled up 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists to guide Washington State’s women’s basketball team to a 61-52 win over Pac-12 rival Washington on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars (11-10, 9-10) swept the Huskies this year.
Seventh-seeded WSU will face Utah at 5 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
WASHINGTON (6-13, 3-13)
Van Dyke 5-15 0-0 11, Miller 4-7 2-2 10, Griggsby 3-8 0-0 7, Rooks 1-2 0-0 3, Lowery 0-2 0-0 0, Rees 4-10 3-3 14, Sadler 2-4 0-0 4, Lind 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-50 5-5 52.
WASHINGTON STATE (11-10, 9-10)
Teder 7-13 4-6 23, C. Leger-Walker 5-15 2-3 13, Murekatete 6-8 0-2 12, K. Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Motuga 0-3 0-0 0, Nankervis 4-5 0-0 8, Clarke 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 6-11 61.
Washington 14 21 9 8—52
WSU 16 11 18 16—61
3-point goals — Washington 7-18 (Rees 3-4, Rooks 1-1, Lind 1-2, Van Dyke 1-4, Griggsby 1-5, Miller 0-2), Washington State 7-24 (Teder 5-9, K. Leger-Walker 1-4, C. Leger-Walker 1-7, Sarver 0-1, Motuga 0-3). Rebounds — Washington 28 (Rooks, Rees 4), Washington State (Teder 7). Assists — Washington 14 (Miller 4), Washington State 17 (Teder 5). Total fouls — Washington 12, Washington State 11.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU 10, Dixie State 3
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington State senior Collin Montez had a double and a home run to guide the Cougs to a nonleague blowout of Dixie State and a four-game sweep of the hosts at Bruce Hurst Field.
WSU improved to 7-1 to start its season — its best start since 2010.
WSU 070 000 003—10 9 1
DSU 020 001 000—3 8 0
Hawkins, Barison (6), Moyle (6), Kaleber (8), Newstrom (8), Barnum (9) and Togia, Meyer (8); Hart, Hardman (2), Gerber (6), Holliday (8), Bonner (9) and Spurlin, Harper (7), Dodson (9).
W — Hawkins. L — Hart.
WSU hits — Montez 3 (2B, HR), Manzardo 2 (2B, HR), Peterson (2B), Van De Brake (2B), Kolden, Clifford.
Dixie State hits — Hollow 3, Harper 2, Engel, Hollow, Schulz.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Montana St. 71, Idaho 61
Montana State shot 62 percent in the second half, avenging a loss Friday to one-win Idaho and topping the Vandals at Memorial Gym in Big Sky action.
UI will close its season with a two-game series at Montana, starting Thursday.
MONTANA ST. (10-8, 7-5)
Belo 4-5 4-6 12, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Mohamed 5-7 1-2 11, Adamu 8-11 5-6 21, Bishop 4-12 3-4 14, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Tynes 2-3 1-3 5, Fernandez 1-1 1-2 3, Bellach 1-2 0-0 3, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0, Fleute 1-1 0-0 2, Shabazz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 15-23 71.
IDAHO (1-20, 1-17)
Blakney 2-5 2-2 6, Christmas 3-5 0-0 7, Quinnett 4-6 0-0 10, Thacker 0-4 5-5 5, Garvin 1-2 0-0 2, Christensen 5-6 2-2 12, Robinson 3-9 2-2 9, Madden 0-4 2-2 2, Kilgore 3-3 2-2 8, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 15-15 61.
Halftime: MSU, 32-30. 3-Point Goals: MSU 4-11 (Bishop 3-5, Bellach 1-2, Gazelas 0-1, Hood 0-1, Mohamed 0-1, Patterson 0-1), UI 4-10 (Quinnett 2-3, Christmas 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Thacker 0-1, Madden 0-2). Fouled Out: Garvin. Rebounds: MSU 27 (Mohamed, Adamu 7), UI 23 (Robinson 7). Assists: MSU 8 (Bishop 4), UI 12 (Thacker, Madden 3). Total Fouls: MSU 15, UI 20. Technical: UI team.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU 2, Utah 0
Washington State senior forward Elyse Bennett scored twice in the first 13 minutes on Sunday as the Cougs rolled over Pac-12 foe Utah at the WSU practice bubble.
Utah 0 0—0
WSU 2 0—2
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Margie Detrizio), 2nd.
WSU — Bennett (MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson), 13th.
Shots — Utah 11, WSU 9.
Saves — Utah (SJ Edwards 2), WSU (Marissa Zucchetto 3).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs stomp Cal again
Washington State sophomore middle blocker Magda Jehlarova totaled 13 kills on a .867 hitting percentage to lead the 17th-ranked Cougars (8-2) to a three-set rout of Pac-12 foe Cal on Sunday at Bohler Gym.
Idaho falls in five
MISSOULA, Mont. — Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren had a 13-kill, 14-dig day, but the Vandals fell in five sets to Big Sky foe Montana at Dahlberg Arena.
UI dropped to 4-5 overall and in the league.
SATURDAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho 28, No. 12 EWU 21
Idaho’s football team opened its delayed, condensed Big Sky spring season with a gutsy finish in a Big Sky win against Eastern Washington at the Kibbie Dome.
New quarterback Mike Beaudry found Hayden Hatten for a 25-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give UI its first lead of the day.
The Vandal defense held star Eastern quarterback Eric Barriere in check on a last-ditch Eagle series — as had been the case for much of the day.
E. Washington 7 7 7 0 — 21Idaho 0 14 7 7 — 28First Quarter
EWU: Smith 71 interception return (Harrison kick), 06:45
Second Quarter
EWU: Merritt 27 pass from Barriere (Harrison kick), 13:30
IDHO: Romano 3 run (Coffey kick), 09:40
IDHO: Johnson 5 run (Coffey kick), 06:15
Third Quarter
EWU: Stell Jr. 16 pass from Barriere (Harrison kick), 12:11
IDHO: Haywood 14 pass from Beaudry (Coffey kick), 05:42
Fourth Quarter
IDHO: Hatten 25 pass from Beaudry (Coffey kick), 00:54
EWU IDHO
First downs 23 21
Rushes-yards 32-87 29-70
Passing 339 296
Comp-Att-Int 32-57-1 22-45-1
Return Yards 21 62
Punts-Avg. 7-38.7 7-50.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalty-Yards 7-74 5-55
Time of Possession 30:31 29:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: E. Washington, Ta. Pierce 13-63, De. Merritt 10-41, Si. Perreiah 1-(minus 1), Er. Barriere 8-(minus 16). Idaho, Ro. Johnson 10-27, Tr. Walker 5-27, Ni. Romano 11-23, Mi. Beaudry 3-(minus 7).
PASSING: E. Washington, Er. Barriere 32-57-1-339. Idaho, Mi. Beaudry 22-45-1-296.
RECEIVING: E. Washington, Ta. Limu-Jones 9-93, An. Stell Jr. 4-70, Ef. Chism 6-50, Fr. Roberson 7-48, De. Merritt 3-46, Mi. Taras 1-22, No. Ulm 1-9, Si. Perreiah 1-1. Idaho, Ha. Hatten 6-138, Cu. Haywood 4-70, Co. Whitney 3-44, Ni. Romano 6-31, Lo. Kendall 2-12, Ro. Johnson 1-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Arizona State 77, WSU 74 (OT)
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State star guard Remy Martin hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime to lift the Sun Devils past Washington State at Desert Financial Arena.
The Cougars (14-12, 7-12) were without injured guard Isaac Bonton, and fellow star guard Noah Williams fouled out in regulation.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-12, 7-12)
Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Kunc 6-9 1-1 15, Abogidi 1-2 1-2 4, Bamba 5-7 2-2 14, Williams 6-13 3-3 15, Jackson 3-11 7-7 13, Rodman 2-6 5-6 10, Rapp 1-6 0-0 3, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 19-21 74.
ARIZONA ST. (10-11, 7-8)
Graham 3-6 5-8 11, Lawrence 7-12 0-1 14, Martin 7-23 6-7 23, Verge 3-9 2-2 9, Woods 2-6 3-3 8, House 4-8 0-0 10, Osten 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-65 16-21 77.
Halftime: 34-34. 3-point goals: WSU 7-17 (Bamba 2-2, Kunc 2-5, Abogidi 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Rodman 1-2, Jakimovski 0-1, Williams 0-3), ASU 7-25 (Martin 3-13, House 2-6, Verge 1-2, Woods 1-4). Fouled out: Williams. Rebounds: WSU 38 (Jackson 9), ASU 30 (Graham 12). Assists: WSU 15 (Williams 6), ASU 17 (Verge 9). Total fouls: WSU 17, ASU 17.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Othello 34, Pullman 14
Othello rode a tough ground game (223 yards, four touchdowns) to handle Pullman at Martin Stadium.
Othello 7 13 7 7—34
Pullman 7 0 0 7—14
First Quarter
Othello — Sonny Asu 33 run (Brandon Garza kick).
Pullman — Ryan Bickelhaupt 11 pass from Alex Wills (Jaxon Patrick kick).
Second Quarter
Othello — Logan Hollenbeck 19 run (Garza kick).
Othello — Jacob Risenmay 42 pass from Hollenbeck (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Othello — Asu 26 run (Erick Sandoval kick).
Fourth Quarter
Pullman — Wills 9 run (Patrick kick).
Othello — Asu 15 run (Sandoval kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Othello: Hollenbeck 3-25, David Julian Alegria 10-44, Asu 22-143, Nathan Garza Jr. 1-7, Nelson Barragan 6-11, Bo Gonzalez 3-(-17). Pullman: Mason Emerson 13-69, Jason Tran 3-3, Terran Page 3-2, Wills 9-27.
PASSING — Othello: Hollenbeck 3-5-0—73, Gonzalez 2-7-0—15, Asu 0-1-0—0. Pullman: Wills 11-21-2—89.
RECEIVING — Othello: Alegria 2-26, Risenmay 1-42, Hilario Deleon 1-8, Asu 1-12. Pullman: Bickelhaupt 3-8, Zackary Farnsworth 2-39, Emerson 4-39, Patrick 1-6, Page 1-(-3).
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Prather nabs state crown
NAMPA, Idaho — Potlatch senior Gabe Prather won the Class 2A state wrestling championship Saturday, taking a 5-4 decision in the 160-pound final.
Prather recorded three quick pins beforehand.
Izack McNeal (170) placed third, Eli Prather (152) fifth and Avery Palmer (132) sixth for the Loggers.
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Lakeland 72, Moscow 59
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow couldn’t complete a late rally, and fell to Lakeland in the deciding game of a best-of-3 series to decide the district’s berth to State.
MOSCOW (7-10)
Bryden Brown 2 0-0 6, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 5, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 3 0-0 9, Barrett Abendroth 1 2-2 5, Tyler Skinner 1 3-4 5, Benny Kitchel 4 0-2 11, Joe Colter 0 1-2 1, Jamari Simpson 7 0-0 17, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0, Mark Hong 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 59.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (10-9)
Carson Seay 2 2-2 6, Noah Haaland 5 2-3 12, Jalen Skalskly 9 6-8 26, Bryce Henry 7 1-3 15, Grant Roth 4 4-4 13, Alden Waddington 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 15-20 72.
Moscow 11 11 14 23—59
Lakeland 14 28 10 20—72
3-point goals — Simpson 3, Kees 3, Kitchel 3, Brown 2, Rehder, Skalsky 2, Roth.
Prairie 63, Genesee 58
COTTONWOOD — Trailing by 17 points with six minutes to play, Prairie mounted a massive rally to stun Genesee in a loser-out Class 1A Division I tournament game, advancing to State and ending the Bulldogs’ season.
GENESEE (15-7)
Owen Crowley 1 1-2 3, Dawson Durham 11 3-4 26, Carson Schwartz 1 2-4 5, Cy Wareham 5 0-2 10, Sam Spence 3 0-0 9, Cooper Owen 2 1-2 5, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-14 58.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-5)
Wyatt Ross 0 1-2 1, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 5 1-2 15, Tyler Wemhoff 4 0-1 8, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 5 0-0 13, Cole Schlader 7 8-9 23, Brody Hasselstrom 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 11-16 63.
Genesee 13 16 17 12—58
Prairie 13 11 13 26—63
3-point goals — Spence 3, Schwartz, Durham, Schumacher 4, Rambo 3, Schlader.