CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State Cougars aren’t downplaying the significance of today’s midseason Pac-12 matchup.

With a road win against Oregon State, the Cougs would secure a major boost in momentum at a crucial juncture of their campaign. With a loss to the Beavers, the Cougs would limp into their bye week.

“We gotta get (the win),” receiver Donovan Ollie said. “We gotta come into that bye week with confidence.”

