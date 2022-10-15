CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State Cougars aren’t downplaying the significance of today’s midseason Pac-12 matchup.
With a road win against Oregon State, the Cougs would secure a major boost in momentum at a crucial juncture of their campaign. With a loss to the Beavers, the Cougs would limp into their bye week.
“We gotta get (the win),” receiver Donovan Ollie said. “We gotta come into that bye week with confidence.”
For better or worse, the result might mark a turning point in the year for each team. One team will leave the field with invigorated ambitions. The other will lose steam and slip off pace at the midway point of the season.
The Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) and Beavers (4-2, 1-2) square off at 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network) in front of a packed house at Reser Stadium.
“It’s going to take a big challenge to go into their place and get the win,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “With the bye week hanging out there, it’s an important (game) this week to leave it all out there.”
The Cougars have dominated the series in recent history. They are riding an eight-game winning streak against the Beavers. Win-loss records aside, these matchups usually are competitive. This season, the teams appear to be almost equally talented.
“I feel like they’re the most undervalued team in the Pac-12, with just how veteran they are, how well-coached they are and how physical they are,” Dickert said of the Beavers.
Fifth-year OSU coach Jonathan Smith called the Cougs’ defense “one of the best in the league.
“I just think it’s a quality program that competes. Particularly this year, on both sides of the ball, (WSU) creates some problems against good players, good schemes. You gotta play well to win.”
High-scoring barnburners have been common the past decade when the Cougars and Beavers play. The teams combined to average more than 70 points per game across the past 10 meetings. But a shootout might seem unlikely in this one.
WSU will be shorthanded on offense. Starting tailback Nakia Watson and veteran slot receiver Renard Bell are sidelined indefinitely because of injuries sustained Oct. 8 in a 30-14 loss at No. 6 USC. The Cougars are tinkering with their offensive line, which will play the first half without starting guard Grant Stephens, who was ejected for targeting against the Trojans.
Starting OSU quarterback Chance Nolan remains sidelined because of a neck injury suffered Oct. 1 against Utah. The Beavers will send out freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson for his second-career start, according to a report from the Oregonian.
Gulbranson performed to mixed results in his first start last weekend. He absorbed four sacks and the Beaver offense was lethargic before rallying late against Stanford. Gulbranson tossed a 56-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass with 13 seconds to go to cap an 18-point fourth quarter in the Beavers’ 28-27 comeback victory.
The two teams have been up-and-down offensively this season.
WSU’s new Air Raid has been explosive in spurts and ineffective for stretches.
“We gotta be more consistent,” Ollie said. “We just gotta keep climbing.”
For the most part, the teams are led by the defense. WSU enjoys one of the most productive defensive fronts in the Pac-12.
Spearheaded by their linebackers and defensive line, the Cougs have held four opponents under 20 points. They are among the nation’s highest-ranking teams in tackles for loss (49) and sacks (19).
The Beavers boast veteran experience and length in their defensive backfield. They have come up with seven interceptions. Although they have only managed five sacks, the Beavers aren’t weak up front. They used pressure to disrupt USC’s explosive offense on Sept. 24 and controlled the lead before allowing a late touchdown in a 17-14 loss.
“This might be the best defense, holistically, that we’ve played so far,” WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris said.
After struggling against heavy running teams last season, the Cougars have shown progress in their ability to bottle up talented tailbacks. The Beavers piled up 309 rushing yards last year during a 31-24 WSU win in Pullman.
“It’s about building a wall at the line of scrimmage. Last year, they walked us off,” Dickert said. “It’s incredible, watching that tape, how I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better.”
The Cougs are yielding just 110.3 rushing yards per game this season. OSU is averaging 181 yards on the ground per game.
“Who’s going to win the line of scrimmage is No. 1,” Dickert said when asked for his keys to the game. “That’s what they hang their hat on. We need to make sure we’re prideful about that too. And I think that’s on both sides of the ball.”