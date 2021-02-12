Isaac Bonton’s 26 points, efficient outside shooting and a collective defensive effort led Washington State past UCLA on Thursday, 81-73 at Beasley Coliseum.
Bonton scored 14 of his points in the second half, when WSU led by as many as 23 points but had to hold off the Bruins’ late surge. The win was the Cougars’ first at home since they beat Northwestern State here on Dec. 23 and was their 19th all-time versus UCLA.
The Bruins (13-5, 9-3) slowly cut into WSU’s second-half lead. Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s layup trimmed it to single digits, 76-67, with 2:00 to play. After DJ Rodman made a layup to push the margin back to 11, UCLA scored the next four points to close within 78-71 with 1:18 remaining. Bonton went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line over the final minute to close out the victory.
It was a welcomed bounce-back game for WSU’s leading scorer, who struggled his way to seven points in his team’s two-point loss five days earlier at Oregon State. He scored at every level of UCLA’s defense, making step-back 3-pointers, pull-up mid-range jump shots and crafting his way inside for tough buckets through traffic. He was efficient in doing so, shooting 8-of-18 overall and 4-of-7 from distance.
As a team, the Cougars (12-8, 5-8) shot 47.1 percent from the floor and a season-best 59.1 percent (13-of-22) on 3-pointers. Aljaz Kunc (13 points), Rodman (11 points) and TJ Bamba (eight points) all made at least two 3s.
UCLA, which shot over 50 percent overall and from the arc in January’s 91-61 blowout win against WSU in Los Angeles, shot 44.1 percent in the rematch, including a 25 percent clip (5-for-20) on 3s.
“We were focusing on how we got 30-pieced by them last time,” Bonton said. “We just wanted to bounce back and show them that we’re tough, hit them in the mouth first.”
The Cougars led for 15:45 of the first 20 minutes and led 42-32 at the break. They countered an early 11-0 UCLA run, which put the Bruins up 12-8, with runs of 6-0, 6-0 and 7-0 to surge ahead 29-18 and force a timeout. WSU led by at least six points for the rest of the half.
In addition to his game-high point total, Bonton pulled down five rebounds and dished out five assists. Ryan Rapp earned his third start of the season and tallied five points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Johnny Juzang led UCLA with 25 points. Tyger Campbell had 17. WSU won the rebounding battle 38-30 and went 20-of-28 from the foul line.
The Cougars are staying home for their next four games. Up first is USC at 5 p.m. Saturday.
UCLA (13-5, 9-3)
Riley 2-3 0-0 4, Campbell 6-9 5-9 17, Juzang 7-18 8-8 25, Singleton 1-5 0-0 3, Jaquez 3-6 1-1 7, Bernard 2-9 2-2 6, Clark 3-4 0-1 6, Kyman 2-4 0-0 5, Etienne 0-1 0-2 0, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 16-23 73.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-8, 5-8)
Rodman 4-7 0-0 11, Abogidi 1-2 5-6 7, Bonton 8-18 6-9 26, Rapp 1-5 3-5 5, Williams 2-4 3-3 8, Kunc 4-9 2-3 13, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Bamba 3-4 0-0 8, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 20-28 81.
Halftime: WSU 42-32. 3-point goals: UCLA 5-20 (Juzang 3-9, Kyman 1-2, Singleton 1-5, Bernard 0-1, Jaquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2), WSU 13-22 (Bonton 4-7, Kunc 3-5, Rodman 3-5, Bamba 2-2, Williams 1-1, Abogidi 0-1, Rapp 0-1). Fouled out: Riley, Jaquez, Williams. Rebounds: UCLA 28 (Juzang 7), WSU 33 (Rapp, Kunc 8). Assists: UCLA 12 (Campbell 5), WSU 17 (Rapp 8). Total fouls: UCLA 23, WSU 21.