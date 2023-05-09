The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing.

Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day, when more than 150,000 people jammed Churchill Downs.

“While each incident reported has been unique, it is important to note that there has been no discernible pattern detected in the injuries sustained,” the track said in a statement that called the incidents “unacceptable.”