The Pac-4 schools are in limbo. The Mountain West is open for additions. The American Athletic Conference is interested in growing and on-guard for being poached.

The Atlantic Coast Conference can’t reach a consensus on expansion, and the Big Ten seems to be done adding West Coast schools — but we have heard that before.

While there appears to be a break in the action, here’s what could be next in major college football conference realignment.

Recommended for you