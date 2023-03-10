What you’ve missed from UI spring sports so far

Idaho's Mia Sylvester earned the Big Sky indoor track and field freshman of the year after winning the women's shot put at the conference meet Feb. 25 at the Kibbie Dome.

After a historic run by the Idaho football team in the fall and a less-than-stellar basketball season, it’s time to focus on spring sports.

Some athletes already have left their mark. For example, freshman Mia Sylvester earned Big Sky indoor track and field freshman of the year March 3.

Sylvester earned the honor after finishing first in the women’s shot put and sixth in the weight throw during the conference’s indoor championship meet Feb. 25 at the Kibbie Dome.

