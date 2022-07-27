Where is Big Sky’s place?

Idaho coach Jason Eck introduces his new football staff at Best Western Plus University Inn during an Idaho football signing day event Feb. 2 in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

SPOKANE — One of the prevailing questions heading into Monday’s Big Sky Conference media day was what does the future of the conference look like with recent conference realignment decisions?

The announcements of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024 in June and Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference a year ago has shaken the landscape of college athletics. Name, image and likeness deals also still loom and will change as the NCAA continues to discuss how to amend the organization’s current stance.

The Big Sky and its schools have seen their fair share of movement in the past few years. Southern Utah left the conference after this past season to join the recently revived Western Athletic Conference, and North Dakota left the Big Sky in 2018 and spent two years as an independent before joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

